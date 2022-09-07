Celebrate Carol Sue Gershman's Big Birthday At The Green Room 42, October 13

Singer Carol Sue Gershman is back! Help her celebrate her 87th birthday as she presents A Reminiscence on Thursday, October 13 at 7 PM at the Green Room 42. Special guests Wendy tap dances and Terri sings. Music director is Dan Furman, with Carol Sudhalter on sax, Iris Orning on bass and David Silliman on drums. The show is directed by Lennie Watts.

Gershman started singing on a dare in her 70s and has never looked back. From there it has been a total commitment to entertain, tell stories and sing. Her preferences are always to sing songbook standards and to build her show around them.

On her October 13th performance she will introduce herself as a songwriter as well, singing her first written song.

Carol Sue has performed at the Metropolitan Room, Don't Tell Mama, Sapphire Restaurant as well as countless open mics and private shows. She prefers to put on a "production" and that's what guests will experience at this special event. Plus there will be BIRTHDAY CAKE!

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

The Green Room 42 is located in the YOTEL, 570 10th Ave, New York, NY