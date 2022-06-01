Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Catch Rian Keating Singing Jacques Brel This June At Don't Tell Mama

All performances will benefit the Golden Door Scholarship Fund to help aid an undocumented immigrant pursue their dreams of an American college education.

Jun. 1, 2022  

Catch Rian Keating Singing Jacques Brel This June At Don't Tell Mama

There are just two more chances to hear Rian Keating Sings Jacques Brel: on Thursday June 2 at 7 PM and again on Saturday, June 11 at 4 PM, at Don't Tell Mama. Music director is Woody Regan; directed by Tanya Moberly. All proceeds benefit the Golden Door Scholarship Fund.

Long considered a master storyteller on the New York City cabaret scene, Rian Keating received the 2022 MAC Award for Best Special Production for his musical memoir, Time Stamps: Life Fragments in Story and Song. His current cabaret is a revival of a show constructed when he first heard the songs of Jacques Brel as a twenty one year old living in the dangerous, pregentrified Hell's Kitchen. The lyrics immediately made an impression, bringing into sharp relief the humanity he would see daily in the New York City of the early 1980s; forty years later, Keating takes a look backward and brings to life Brel's kaleidoscope of human experience.

All performances will benefit the Golden Door Scholarship Fund to help aid an undocumented immigrant pursue their dreams of an American college education. The socially conscious Keating, who is also an English teacher, early on in his career hosted an interview program on cable television in which he attracted A-list celebrities. You can view some now, with the likes of Gwen Verdon, Kathy Bates, George Rose and Bebe Neuwirth

Don't Tell Mama is located at 343 West 46th St, NYC. www.donttellmamanyc.com



