Carolyn German Gives UNSOLICITED ADVICE At Don't Tell Mama

Article Pixel Nov. 15, 2019  

Carolyn German Gives UNSOLICITED ADVICE At Don't Tell Mama

Vocalist and composer Carolyn German brings her cabaret Unsolicited Advice to Don't Tell Mama, tonight, November 15, at 7pm. Showcasing both her unique song-styling and flair for comedy, Unsolicited Advice features German's own tunes. She is accompanied by Music Director Ian Herman.

VIDEO: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=y89MSytfr_M

Tickets are $20 ($15 for MAC members), cash only with a 2- drink minimum. Doors open at 6:30, for a 7 pm show. Reservations are strongly suggested, and can be made by phone at 212-757-0788 or online at donttellmammanyc.com

Don't Tell Mama, 343 W 46th Street, New York, NY.



Related Articles View More Cabaret Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami to Host Two Exhibitions During Miami Art Week 2019
  • IXL Learning Announced Scholarships for Four Miami-Dade County Public School Students
  • Art Africa Miami Arts Fair Continues To Give Life To Cultural Spaces In Historic Overtown
  • The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center Launches Miami Residency