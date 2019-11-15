Carolyn German Gives UNSOLICITED ADVICE At Don't Tell Mama

Vocalist and composer Carolyn German brings her cabaret Unsolicited Advice to Don't Tell Mama, tonight, November 15, at 7pm. Showcasing both her unique song-styling and flair for comedy, Unsolicited Advice features German's own tunes. She is accompanied by Music Director Ian Herman.

VIDEO: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=y89MSytfr_M

Tickets are $20 ($15 for MAC members), cash only with a 2- drink minimum. Doors open at 6:30, for a 7 pm show. Reservations are strongly suggested, and can be made by phone at 212-757-0788 or online at donttellmammanyc.com

Don't Tell Mama, 343 W 46th Street, New York, NY.





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You