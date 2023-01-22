Carly Ozard & FRIENDS to Hold Monthly Show at Martuni's

Non-Binary singer / songwriter / producer Carly Ozard (they/them/she) is no stranger to producing events, and will welcome everyone to a lively music show on the last Sunday of every month at Martuni's - The Bay Area's most celebrated piano bar and lounge. Join Carly and special guest performers from the Drag, Comedy, Theatre and Nightlife Communities featuring Musical Theatre, Rock, Pop, and Original Music - with Barry Lloyd on Piano. The monthly series debuts on Sun., Jan. 29, 2023 with special guest, JOAN. 7:00 pm start, $16 CASH at the Door, 21 and up. Martuni's, 4 Valencia St. (at Market St.), in San Francisco.

Dates for upcoming monthly shows are 1/29, 2/26, 3/26, 4/30, 5/28, 6/25, 7/30, 8/27, 9/24, 10/29, 11/26, and 12/24 Xmas Eve.

For more information, visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2220228®id=13&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.carlyozard.com%2Fshows?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Carly Ozard has headlined at Feinstein's at the Nikko, Feinstein's 54 Below, Act II Stages in Puerto Vallarta, The Crazy Coqs in London, The Fire Island Pines, and has been claiming space as an electronic dance music recording artist with Sobel Nation Records. She originated theater roles with the NY Theater Barn, played Magenta in The Rocky Horror Show, debuted at Lincoln Center, and in SF has appeared with The Lamplighters and 42nd St. Moon. She's a children's theater director, playwright, voice teacher, event producer, and former Miss Golden Gate with the SF Imperial Court. Her music is available on Bandcamp, and all major streaming platforms, and you can follow: @CarlyOzard on Instagram, more information on her web site: www.carlyozard.com