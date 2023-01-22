Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Carly Ozard & FRIENDS to Hold Monthly Show at Martuni's

The monthly series debuts on Sun., Jan. 29, 2023 with special guest, JOAN.

Jan. 22, 2023  

Carly Ozard & FRIENDS to Hold Monthly Show at Martuni's

Non-Binary singer / songwriter / producer Carly Ozard (they/them/she) is no stranger to producing events, and will welcome everyone to a lively music show on the last Sunday of every month at Martuni's - The Bay Area's most celebrated piano bar and lounge. Join Carly and special guest performers from the Drag, Comedy, Theatre and Nightlife Communities featuring Musical Theatre, Rock, Pop, and Original Music - with Barry Lloyd on Piano. The monthly series debuts on Sun., Jan. 29, 2023 with special guest, JOAN. 7:00 pm start, $16 CASH at the Door, 21 and up. Martuni's, 4 Valencia St. (at Market St.), in San Francisco.

Dates for upcoming monthly shows are 1/29, 2/26, 3/26, 4/30, 5/28, 6/25, 7/30, 8/27, 9/24, 10/29, 11/26, and 12/24 Xmas Eve.

For more information, visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2220228®id=13&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.carlyozard.com%2Fshows?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Carly Ozard has headlined at Feinstein's at the Nikko, Feinstein's 54 Below, Act II Stages in Puerto Vallarta, The Crazy Coqs in London, The Fire Island Pines, and has been claiming space as an electronic dance music recording artist with Sobel Nation Records. She originated theater roles with the NY Theater Barn, played Magenta in The Rocky Horror Show, debuted at Lincoln Center, and in SF has appeared with The Lamplighters and 42nd St. Moon. She's a children's theater director, playwright, voice teacher, event producer, and former Miss Golden Gate with the SF Imperial Court. Her music is available on Bandcamp, and all major streaming platforms, and you can follow: @CarlyOzard on Instagram, more information on her web site: www.carlyozard.com




Tumminelli and Feldman Talk BARTH MITZVAH BOY Photo
Tumminelli and Feldman Talk BARTH MITZVAH BOY
Andrew Barth Feldman is having a do-over, and he is doing it with all original songs created by his own hand.
Billy May to Play Pre-Valentines Day Concert at The Green Room 42 Photo
Billy May to Play Pre-Valentine's Day Concert at The Green Room 42
Celebrate Valentine's Day early with NYC's HOTTEST Rockstar, Billy May, at The Green Room 42 in Manhattan on Saturday, February 11.
Sam Primack Makes Solo Show Debut Photo
Sam Primack Makes Solo Show Debut
Broadway's last Evan Hansen makes it clear that his star is still rising!
54 CELEBRATES MEL BROOKS, Brian Letendre, and More to Play 54 Below Next Week Photo
54 CELEBRATES MEL BROOKS, Brian Letendre, and More to Play 54 Below Next Week
Next week, 54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. A recipient of the 2022 Tony Awards Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. 

More Hot Stories For You


Billy May to Play Pre-Valentine's Day Concert at The Green Room 42Billy May to Play Pre-Valentine's Day Concert at The Green Room 42
January 21, 2023

Celebrate Valentine's Day early with NYC's HOTTEST Rockstar, Billy May, at The Green Room 42 in Manhattan on Saturday, February 11.
54 CELEBRATES MEL BROOKS, Brian Letendre, and More to Play 54 Below Next Week54 CELEBRATES MEL BROOKS, Brian Letendre, and More to Play 54 Below Next Week
January 20, 2023

Next week, 54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. A recipient of the 2022 Tony Awards Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. 
Elena Bennett & Fred Barton to Debut New Show WE KNOW A SWING OR TWO At Chelsea Table+Stage in FebruaryElena Bennett & Fred Barton to Debut New Show WE KNOW A SWING OR TWO At Chelsea Table+Stage in February
January 20, 2023

Elena Bennett and Fred Barton will debut their new show, 'We Know A Swing Or Two,' at Chelsea Table+Stage on Tuesday, February 7.
SELFIE! THE MUSICAL to be Presented at The Green Room 42 This WeekendSELFIE! THE MUSICAL to be Presented at The Green Room 42 This Weekend
January 20, 2023

Selfie! The Musical will be presented at The Green Room 42 on January 20th and 21st at 7pm.
Drag Star Tiffany Heather Samantha to Premiere BIG BELTY BROADWAY SHOW at The Laurie Beechman TheatreDrag Star Tiffany Heather Samantha to Premiere BIG BELTY BROADWAY SHOW at The Laurie Beechman Theatre
January 19, 2023

Queen of the Universe, step aside! Future drag legend Tiffany Heather Samantha, the Belting Babe from Brooklyn, makes her highly anticipated NYC cabaret debut with TIFFANY HEATHER SAMANTHA'S BIG BELTY BROADWAY SHOW -- a night filled with, you guessed it, big belty Broadway show tunes!
share