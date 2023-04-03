Carlie Craig to Premiere #COMEDICPOPSTAR at 54 Below This Month

Stacked with an impressive creative team, #ComedicPopstar music direction is led by Drew Wutke (PBS's Live from Lincoln Center and MCC's Miscast Gala) with original music co-written by Will Jay (RIAA Gold Certified songwriter, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series). Directed by Blayze Teicher ('Interested In', Trainspotting Live), the show features original arrangements by Emily Rosenfield (RENT Live, Rina Sawayama, Hamilton Nat'l Tour) with Jim Wise (The Tonight Show, Carpool Karaoke, MADtv) serving as contributing writer for the book and Sarah Crane (Mean Girls 1st Nat'l Tour, The Prom 1st Nat'l Tour) as choreographer.

Carlie Craig is the World's First Comedic Popstar, according to herself. However, emerging as the biggest star to come out of the post-pandemic renaissance did not come without a struggle. In this all-original pop concert, Carlie belts and riffs her way through her humble celebrity origin story; from growing up as an adolescent show woman & experiencing a manic breakthrough to receiving critical acclaim in Guam for her baby kangaroo ballad, there's no denying Carlie Craig has paid her dues & deserves her inevitable fame. Featuring hits such as "Jingle Belly Ring," and "Titty Girl," and "Who The F*ck Was That?" come experience Carlie Craig: The World's First #ComedicPopstar while it's still affordable!

Carlie Craig in The World's First #ComedicPopstar plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) April 12th. There is a $30-$65 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at Click Here. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Carlie Craig is an American musical comedy writer, performer and multi-hyphenate artist. She is most known as a cast member on the 15th season of MADtv, where she performed spot-on impressions of vocal powerhouses Ariana Grande and Kristin Chenoweth & a variety of original characters. Carlie also appeared on the comedy competition show First Impressions with Dana Carvey in 2016.

After nearly a decade in Hollywood actively working as an actress and producer, Carlie recently relocated to New York to shift her focus to developing musical projects across television and theatre. She has amassed an impressive cult following of over 145k+ between TikTok, Instagram and Youtube with videos of her all-original one woman musical comedy performances and music videos. Her hashtag #ComedicPopstar has amassed over 7.5 Million Views on TikTok alone.

In 2022, Carlie established her creative banner and independent record label Queen Cornelius, under which she released her debut musical comedy single She Snapped! and her winter project Jingle Belly Ring. Carlie also sold out performances of her one-woman musical Emotional Rollercoaster in both Los Angeles and New York, which she self-produced and co-wrote with her writing partner, Emmy-nominated singer/songwriter Will Jay.

54 Below was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. The club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

A recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway ecosystem, providing a place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new work, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. The management team includes Proprietors and nine-time Tony Award® winning Broadway producers Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, Creative and Programming Director Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and restaurant General Manager Mandisa Boxill.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.com.