Carissa Navarra To Join WOMEN OF THE WINGS VOLUME 5 at 54 Below This March
Carissa Navarra has joined the cast of Women of The Wings Volume 5 - March 4th at 54 Below.
Carissa Navarra is a Long Island based singer, actress, dancer and choreographer. She graduated in 2020 from college with a degree in Theater Arts and a degree in Childhood Education. Carissa was recently in Matilda as Jennifer Honey, Cabaret as Helga, and performed in DUETS: a concert series Volume 8 at 54 Below. She also recently choreographed a production of The Addams Family and is currently choreographing a production of Mean Girls. She also teaches dancing, acting and singing to young artists. She is so excited to be part of such a wonderful show and thanks @meganminutillo for this amazing opportunity.
Women of The Wings is an evening of new work and classic favorites. You'll hear songs that make you laugh, songs that make you cry, and songs that make you think differently about the world around you... all created by women who have made their mark on musical theatre.
Created, produced, and directed by Megan Minutillo. Stay tuned for additional updates on the cast and writers - and be sure to connect with us on Instagram @womenofthewings.
Women of The Wings Volume 5 plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Friday, March 4th at 9:30pm. There is a $25-$60 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.
54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. The new policies require that performers, production, kitchen, and dining room staff, as well as all audience members show proof of vaccination to enter the premises.
