Cara Rose DiPietro, Gabriella Joy, and More Will Perform in 54 SINGS 2000S TV TUNES

The performance is on September 7th at 9:30pm.

Aug. 30, 2022  

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Cara Rose DiPeitro, Sejal Joshi, Gabriella Joy & More in "54 Sings 2000s TV Tunes" on September 7th at 9:30pm. Join us at 54 Below for a night of ~nostalgic~ TV Tunes featuring songs from High School Musical, Victorious, Hannah Montana, and SO much more. Directed and produced by Kate Coffey, Jenna San Antonio, and Jillian Michelle Smith, 54 Sings 2000s TV Tunes is "Freaking the Freak Out" to see you there. Featuring TikTok stars and Broadway up n' comings alike, let's be "All in This Together" and live out our 2000s fantasy.

"54 Sings 2000S TV Tunes" features many notable up-and-coming performers, including Cara Rose DiPeitro (TikTok Star), Sejal Joshi (Gossip Girl), Gabriella Joy (The Color Purple), Kate Coffey, Megan Dwinell, Steven Isaac Rice, Carolina Rial, Emily Kay, Jillian Michelle Smith (Broadway Princess Party, The Little Mermaid) and SO much more. The show is produced by Kate Coffey, Jenna San Antonio, and Broadway Princess Party alumna Jillian Michelle Smith, with music direction by Brian Carey.

54 Sings 2000s TV Tunes plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on September 7th at 9:30pm. There is a $30-$65 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.


