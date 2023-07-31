Caitlin Rae Diekhoff Presents HISTORIC HIGH NOTES: A Belted Journey Through History At Don't Tell Mama

From Six to Funny Girl to the modern age, audiences will travel through time while enjoying some of Broadway's greatest showtunes.

Jul. 31, 2023

Acclaimed actress and singer Caitlin Rae Diekhoff will present her world premiere solo show, Historic High Notes: A Belted Journey Through History at the historic cabaret venue Don't Tell Mama on September 26th.

Join Caitlin Rae Diekhoff as she takes you on a journey through history while belting to the rafters! From Six to Funny Girl to the modern age, audiences will travel through time while enjoying some of Broadway's greatest showtunes. Step into the time machine for a night you won't want to miss!

Caitlin's career has spanned the musical theater canon, from iconic roles such as Jo in Little Women, to originating roles in new plays and musicals. Recent projects include the world premiere of A Middle School Play at The Tank, an immersive production of The Polar Express with Warner Brothers, and a new reading of Lovers at The Dramatist Guild Foundation. In addition to musical theatre, she is a songwriter and has her original music available on Spotify and all major music streaming sites.

Special guests are soon to be announced.

Diekhoff says, "One of the things I love most about musical theatre, both as a spectator and as a performer, is the ability to be transported to another time. I wanted to celebrate those shows that take us away from the modern age and drop us into another time in history- whether that's as far back as 16th century England or as recent as New York in the 90s."

The show will premiere on September 26th at 7pm at Don't Tell Mama, 343 W 46th St. Doors open at 6:15pm. $10 cover charge, $20 minimum (must include 2 drinks) per person. Cash only, food menu available. Reservations can be made at Click Here.




