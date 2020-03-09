Caitlin Cook Brings DEATH WISH to Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Caitlin Cook in Death Wish on April 23 at 9:30pm. Since she was seventeen, Cook has lived by a code: if something scares her, she has to do it. Join this LA-born, NYC-based, Oxford-educated, hyphen-addicted raconteur for a raucous hour of music, comedy, and bathroom stall graffiti art to find out why.

Fresh from a sold out run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, this "gem of a show" has received critical praise, earned 5-star reviews, and drawn comparisons to Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Fleabag, Bo Burnham's Make Happy, and Tim Minchin's Dark Side. Once a solo show written and performed entirely by Cook herself, Death Wish has been adapted with support from Broadway musical director Jared Stein (Spring Awakening, American Idiot, Rent), writer and lyricist David Goldsmith (Imagine This, Motown the Musical), and dramaturg Amanda Faye Martin (Waitress, Who Would Be King).

Now boasting a five-piece band including Broadway's A.J. Holmes (Book of Mormon) on piano and Jamie Eblen (Dear Evan Hansen) on drums, Death Wish has it all: show-stopping tunes that will get stuck in your head, hilarious and tightly-crafted jokes that will tickle your funny bones, insightful moments of pathos that will tug at your heartstrings, and gorgeously designed visuals that underscore this spellbinding show in its entirety. Do not miss out on this one-of-a-kind, multimedia phenomenon.

Caitlin Cook in Death Wish plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on April 23, 2020. There is a $30-$40 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Caitlin Cook wears many hats: performer, musician, comedian, writer, artist, whiskey drinker, dog lover, beanies in the winter. Born in LA and based in Brooklyn, Cook combines witty one-liners and scintillating storytelling with hilariously irreverent musical comedy and projected visuals.

Last year alone, she released her debut live comedy album Zinger-Songwriter to rave reviews, launched a new hit podcast 5 Words with Sean Patton & Caitlin Cook on Bill Burr and Al Madrigal's network All Things Comedy, and debuted Death Wish at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe to sold out crowds and rave reviews from critics, comedians, and audience members alike. She hosts a monthly comedy and variety showcase Good God at the Sultan Room in Bushwick, with past performers including David Cross, Janeane Garofalo, Ilana Glazer, and more.

Cook has taken the stage across the world at top-tier venues (Union Hall in Brooklyn, the Lyric Hyperion in LA, the Bill Murray in London), comedy clubs (the Stand Comedy Club in New York, Angel Comedy in London, the Stand in Edinburgh), festivals (HBO's Women in Comedy Festival, the New York Comedy Festival, High Plains Comedy Festival), theatres (the Dolby Theatre in LA, the Kraine Theater in NY, and the Throckmorton in the Bay Area), dimly lit bar basements, strangers' living rooms, and even a houseboat once. She is very excited to make her Feinstein's/54 Below debut and add it to the list.





