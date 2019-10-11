Cabaret Stars Billy Anderson And John C. Hume Join Line-up For Club Cumming's New Monday Night Cabaret Series

CLUB CUMMING, Alan Cumming's East Village cabaret venue, presents "Certified PUNK Accountant" Billy Anderson and "Darling of Downtown Cabaret" John C. Hume in The Wonder Bar Boys: EXposed! on Monday, November 4th at 7:30pm as part of the Club's new Monday Night Cabaret Series. After years of performing their own solo acts and selling out shows at famed venues Feinstein's/54 Below, Don't Tell Mama, and The Duplex, among others, these two cabaret veterans (and real-life EX-boyfriends) unite for the first time in a one-night-only Kiki for the Gawds to reclaim the grunge and glamour of the East Village, and celebrate the (in)famous location's own journey from the grit of the Wonder Bar and Eastern Bloc to the avant-garde realness of Club Cumming.

Get ready to Turn Up conflict free and EXperience a rapturous, raucous good time as these phoen-EXes fly through time and space EXploring what it takes to stop hating and start celebrating where you are in your life so we can stop fighting and start moving forward. Tackling politics, dreams coming true, and the highs and lows of performing, The Wonder Bar Boys are here to stop yelling and start singing, revealing their EXplicit opulence and EXposing themselves as the diabolical diamonds in the rough they are.

With Musical Director Mason Griffin (Naked Boys Singing!) at the helm, Billy and John bring their trademark wit and originality to EXplore the ever-changing scene of the East Village through an eclectic mix of personal stories and songs ranging from classics by Dolly Parton and Bette Midler to modern hits by Taylor Swift and The Scissor Sisters, and everything in between (including a Billy Anderson original!).

Get ready for an odd-yssey to the Eighth Stage of EXtravaganza with The Boys who have been there, done that, and are here to do it all again!

Billy Anderson and John C. Hume in The Wonder Bar Boys: EXposed! plays Club Cumming (505 East 6th Street) on Monday, November 4th at 7:30pm (doors open at 7:00pm). Tickets are $15 for General Admission and $20 for VIP Seating. Tickets and information are available at bit.ly/WonderBarBoys.



Billy Anderson is both a Nightlife Fixture and Daytime Accountant who crunches numbers from 9 to 5 before hitting the stage to belt 9 to 5. Anderson grew up in New England where he performed in various local productions of musicals, and since moving to New York City, has created, conceived, written, directed, and performed twelve solo cabaret shows at venues such as Feinstein's/54 Below, The Duplex, and more. Anderson puts a unique and dramatic spin on the many covers he performs while also peppering in his own original compositions. Last year, Anderson premiered his sold-out show, #RIPSEYRESISTS, at Feinstein's/54 Below, which celebrated the fifteen-year anniversary of his first solo cabaret performance while also tackling his emotional downfall following the 2016 Presidential Election.

John C. Hume is a Brooklyn-based theater artist. He is a director, actor, cabaret performer, puppeteer, designer, and writer with a background in non-profit arts management. His directing work has been presented at Dixon Place, La MaMa E.T.C., The Secret Theatre, and Treehouse Theater. He has created and performed over a dozen cabaret shows which have been presented at Feinstein's/54 Below, Metropolitan Room, Don't Tell Mama, and The Duplex. His acting work has been seen at HERE Arts Center, Bowery Poetry Club, Dixon Place, and The Secret Theatre.

Mason Griffin is a musical theater accompanist, coach, conductor, and music director. In New York, he has worked at LaGuardia High School, Amas Musical Theatre, MTCA, Jen Waldman Studio, The New York Film Academy, Applause NY, Broadway Classroom, The West End Lounge, NYU, CCNY, Sing for Your Seniors, and UNIS. He is the music director of the current Off-Broadway production of Naked Boys Singing. As music director, highlight shows include: RENT, Les Miserables, The Addams Family, Spelling Bee, A Funny Thing...Forum, Little Shop of Horrors, I Love a Piano, and Dreamgirls. A native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Mason was the guest conductor of Louisiana State University's annual spring musical theater showcase Singo de Mayo for six years. He has had the pleasure of working with industry professionals such as: Taylor Negron, Steve Martin, Edie Brickell, Patti Murin, Baayork Lee, Mrs. Kasha Davis, Andrew Rannells and Laura Osnes. He has been the music director for shows at Feinstein's/54 Below, The Duplex Cabaret, Theatre Row, The Laurie Beechman, Uncle Charlie's Piano Bar, The 13th Street Repertory Theater, and The Triad. Mason created the show No Blue Monday, celebrating the life and music of Broadway composer/lyricist Jerry Herman.





