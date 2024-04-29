CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND's Gabrielle Ruiz Joins THE RANDY ANDYS SPRING SWING At The Green Room 42

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Green Room 42 presents The Randy Andys Spring Swing featuring Gabrielle Ruiz (crazy Ex-girlfriend, Star Trek) on, Saturday, May 11 at 7 PM at The Green Room 42.

Join The Randy Andys as they brilliantly fuse the timeless vocal stylings of The Andrews Sisters with the iconic pop hits of Mariah Carey, Prince, Madonna, Michael Jackson, Beyonce, and more.

Starring: Monica Blume (Beautiful), Joy Del Valle (West Side Story), and Alison Mahoney (Ragtime, The Food Network). Joined by Broadway veterans Gabrielle Ruiz (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Star Trek), Byron St. Cyr (Ragtime), and featuring The Matt Everingham Trio.

Taking place on Saturday, May 11 at 7 PM at The Green Room 42 (570 10th Avenue, New York, NY 10036).

Play Broadway Games