CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND's Gabrielle Ruiz Joins THE RANDY ANDYS SPRING SWING At The Green Room 42

The Randy Andys fuse the timeless vocal stylings of The Andrews Sisters with modern iconic pop hits.
The Green Room 42 presents The Randy Andys Spring Swing featuring Gabrielle Ruiz (crazy Ex-girlfriend, Star Trek) on, Saturday, May 11 at 7 PM at The Green Room 42.
Join The Randy Andys as they brilliantly fuse the timeless vocal stylings of The Andrews Sisters with the iconic pop hits of Mariah Carey, Prince, Madonna, Michael Jackson, Beyonce, and more.
Starring: Monica Blume (Beautiful), Joy Del Valle (West Side Story), and Alison Mahoney (Ragtime, The Food Network). Joined by Broadway veterans Gabrielle Ruiz (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Star Trek), Byron St. Cyr (Ragtime), and featuring The Matt Everingham Trio.
Taking place on Saturday, May 11 at 7 PM at The Green Room 42 (570 10th Avenue, New York, NY 10036).
