COACH-ED! to be Presented at The Duplex

It was recently announced that Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande will star in the long awaited film adaptation of the beloved Broadway musical, WICKED. COACH-ED is a show set the day before the news breaks, as D Luu and Ellington Berg prepare their audition materials to be considered for the roles of Elphaba and Glinda, respectively. As they work through their material, they bounce ideas off of one another, coach each other's performances, and provide what they believe to be really good advice.

Spoiler alert: They give each other really really bad advice.

This is a show for anyone who's ever felt like they do weird things with their hands when they sing. For anyone who has had to do any Uta Hagen exercise. For anyone who feels insecure about their talent in any sort of way, but still hopes beyond hope. THIS is a show for you! With direction from Tim Kov (BCC, Caveat) and musical direction by Dan Pardo (Netflix).

About Us

Ellington Berg: is a Brooklyn-based comedian who recently debuted his half hour, Low Hanging Fruit, at the Brooklyn Comedy Collective. Additionally, he has produced and hosted for Caveat NYC, Boris and Horton, and the Lower East Side Community Gardens Association.

D Luu: is a first-generation Vietnamese-American transgender performer and writer. As part of Ars Nova's CAMP residency, she created and starred in her solo show, TRANS MOSES! which premiered June 2021. She's also performed at Lincoln Center, HERE Arts Center, Broadway Comedy Club, Brooklyn Comedy Collective, and others.

For more information visit: https://www.theduplex.com/site/