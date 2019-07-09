CHICAGO's Donna Marie Asbury Joins Cast Of GR42 SINGS BOB FOSSE

The Green Room 42 brings the fifth show of "GR42 Sings" back to its stage! This year they have celebrated Andrew Lippa, Alan Menken, Rodgers & Hammerstein, and Lin-Manuel Miranda's music. Now this time they are celebrating a career of one of Broadway's more famous names: Bob Fosse. Directed and produced by Quentin Garzón with Musical Director Nissa Kahle, "GR42 Sings Bob Fosse" is a night where we will explore Bob Fosse's inspiring career. Our talented group of performers are ready to warm your hearts with the music that have inspired generations! They will explore the shows that Bob Fosse directed/choreographed such as Chicago, Cabaretand Pippin. Off the heals of the popular FX show "Fosse/Verdon" come to "GR42 Sings Bob Fosse" for a one-night-only cabaret that you're not going to want to miss!

The show is at The Green Room 42 on July 26th, 2019 at 7:00pm.

For Tickets:

https://ci.ovationtix.com/34878/production/1012203?performanceId=10421462

Produced, Directed and Hosted by Quentin Garzón

Music Directed by Nissa Kahle (Tour credits include Chicago (US & Tokyo). Broadway credits include Natasha, Pierre and The Great Comet of 1812, Chicago. Other credits include: The Big Apple Circus, New York Children's Theater and Out of the Box Theatrics.)

Choreography Advisor: Barry McNabb (Dance Captain for Bob Fosse in the OBC of Dancin') Visit www.barrymcnabb.com for full resume.

Band:

Piano - Nissa Kahle

Bass - Dave D'aranjo

Drums/Percussion - Sarah Tompkins

Performers:

Joining the cast is Special Guest Donna Marie Asbury, who just left Broadway's Chicago after being in the show for 20 years! Other Broadway Credits Include: Gypsy, Merrily We Roll Along, Smile, Jerome Robbins' Broadway.

The Green Room 42 is Broadway's newest urban entertainment cabaret club, that since its opening on Valentine's day has featured Broadway names like Alice Ripley, Telly Leung, Josh Groban, Eva Noblezada, Lillias White, James Snyder, The Skivvies (Lauren Molina & Nick Cearley), Matt Doyle, Constantine Maroulis, and many more. Located on the fourth floor of YOTEL NYC, The Green Room 42 boasts a funky new vibe, and no food or beverage minimum-- opening up the cabaret industry to an affordable, relaxed atmosphere, perfect for theatre people and theatre fans alike.





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You