CARRIED AWAY: Jeff Harnar Sings Comden & Green Adds Encore Performance

Following its sold-out Birdland Theater debut a new Sunday October 27th performance has been added of the 30th Anniversary Encore of his critically-acclaimed "CARRIED AWAY: Jeff Harnar sings Comden & Green."

The Bistro Award-winning show is a celebration of the lyrics of Betty Comden & Adolph Green whose Broadway musicals include "On The Town," "Wonderful Town," "Bells Are Ringing," "Peter Pan," "On The Twentieth Century," "Will Rogers Follies" and Hollywood screenplays including "Singing in the Rain" and "The Band Wagon."

The show includes melodies by Comden & Green's significant collaborators, including JULE SYNE, Leonard Bernstein and Cy Coleman, featuring standards and surprises including, "Just in Time," "Make Someone Happy," "Never Land," "New York, New York," "Lonely Town" and "Just in Time."

In 1989 Comden & Green gave Harnar special permission to use their lyrics for what would become his first major New York engagement. The show opened at Eighty Eights for 10 consecutive Friday nights and then moved to The Ballroom for 30 performances over s five weeks, prompting Comden and Green to write to Mr. Harnar, "Thank you for being the first to do an evening of US, and to do it so brilliantly." Harnar then was invited to sing a tribute to the the team at their induction into The Songwriters Hall of Fame.

The show features Music Director Alex Rybeck and was Directed by Sara Louise Lazarus. The team of Harnar, Rybeck & Lazarus subsequently collaborated on numerous projects, including "Jeff Harnar sings The 1959 Broadway Songbook," filmed for PBS and recorded by Original Cast Records. Harnar has gone on to win multiple MAC, BISTRO and BroadwayWorld Awards and the Noel Coward Foundation Cabaret Award.

Of its original 1989 engagement Rex Reed called the show "The best cabaret act in town." THE NEW YORK POST stated, "Make no mistake about it the cabaret show to see this year." And THE NEW YORK TIMES made the show a Critic's Pick, describing it as, "Breathlessly paced...the singer's enthusiasm fuses with the lyrics to create a character - a sassy sophisticate with a loud mouth and a way with words - that might indeed be called New York."

The one-night-only event is 7pm Sunday September 15 at Birdland Theater located at 315 W. 44th Street. Reservations can be made at 212.581.3080 or online at birdlandjazz.com.

The Music Charge is $30 and there is a $10 Food/Drink Minimum.





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You