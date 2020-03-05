CAMP MORNING WOOD is Heading to The Green Room 42 For a One Night Only Concert

This summer's hit off-Broadway musical, Camp Morning Wood, A Very Naked Musical, is back on stage for a special one-night-only concert presentation at The Green Room 42, (570 Tenth Avenue inside YOTEL, NYC). Tickets are $25-$55 and can be purchased at www.TheGreenRoom42.com.

"The boys are back! Our original cast is very excited to reunite for an evening of camping (in all sense of the word) in this over-the-top, naked musical," says director and conceiver Marc Eardley. "It's a concert version, so management tells us that we have to wear tighty-whities for this concert. But don't worry! There will still be plenty of open-air chest hair to spare. This concert will feature plenty of tent-pitching, weenie-roasting (and sassy puns galore) to get you in the camping spirit, just in time for spring."

Camp Morning Wood is Rocky Horror meets Naked Boys Singing. Gabe and Randy are newly engaged but struggling with their individual relationship goals. Their therapist suggests getting away from the hustle and bustle of the city's rat race, to unplug and reconnect with each other. But on their way to a family lake house the car breaks down and they stumble upon a gay nudist camp, Morning Wood Meadows, on its last weekend open. The government, with the help of one ultra conservative senator, has sold the property to a mega church. What follows for Gabe, Randy and the cast is a hilarious and heartwarming weekend of temptations and new discoveries that promises to change everyone for the rest of their lives.

Conceived and directed by Marc Eardley (Fat Kid Rules the World, 50 Shades), Camp Morning Wood features book and lyrics by Jay Falzone (Fat Kid Rules the World, Cooking with The Calamari Sisters) and music by Derrick Byars, Bobby Cronin, James Dobinson, Matt Gumley and Will Shishmanian. In its sold-out run last summer at the Peter Jay Sharp Theater, Camp Morning Wood was called "equally smart and snappy" (Theater Pizzazz), "sheer gutsy outrageousness" (uInterview) and was celebrated for its "sorely needed message of gay male body positivity" (Theatre Is Easy).

The March 18 concert presentation will feature original off-Broadway cast including Anthony Logan Cole, Najee Gabay, Tim Garnham, Ethen Gwynn, Sean Stephens, Brady Vigness and Michael Witkes as well as Ben Bogen (Frozen), Lauren Elder (Sideshow, Hair), Michael Padgett (Jekyll and Hyde) and Elias Rivera.

For more information about Camp Morning Wood, A Very Naked Musical, visit www.CampMorningWoodTheMusical.com.

To purchase tickets for the March 18 Camp Morning Wood concert event, visit www.TheGreenRoom42.com.





