CAMA presents BROADWAY ON THE LINE - Get Out The Vote! Live performances for 2020 voters in line to vote. Reminding audiences to stay in line and VOTE not to mention the importance of live performances.



Quinn Lemley (star of Burlesque to Broadway & Rita Hayworth The Heat Is On)! and producer, Paul Horton (Ultimate Queen Celebration starring Marc Martel) waited in line last Tuesday for over 4.5 hours for Early Voting. They were discouraged because many people would wait to vote then turn the corner, get discouraged and leave.

Three days ago, Paul came up with the idea to entertain & keep voters in line to VOTE and to remind them the importance of live entertainment. "We are the forgotten industry during the age of Covid."

They reached out to veteran Broadway choreographer, David Eggers (Bwy: Associate director & associate choreographer In Transit) and together they created BROADWAY ON THE LINE, an event that was presented in the rain Sunday November 1 at 102nd street and Amsterdam Ave for early voters.

The main event will be Tuesday November 3rd at PS 75 at 96th and West End Ave from 7 am to 9 pm. Together, they have galvanized over 25 of their artist friends to motivate, inspire and entertain voters at Emily Dickenson Elementary School, the voting poll in their district.

In addition, Paul's client, Phil Rosenthal, the creator of Everybody Loves Raymond and star of Netflix' "Somebody Feed Phil" has a foundation www.SomebodyFeedThePeople.org

They will be onsite at PS 75 to feed the voters and artists with a food truck sponsored by World Central Kitchen and Mamajuana to serve the folks at the polls!

Along with David Eggers they have created a short viral dance for the voters to learn that will go viral to spread the word of the importance of live entertainment. You can learn more and learn the video at www.DavidEggers.net/BroadwayOnTheLine

BROADWAY ON THE LINE will entertain the voting line from 7 am to 9 pm with singers, musicians, bands, stilt walkers, tap dancers etc...Enjoy! Be Entertained! VOTE!

Tuesday November 3, 2020 from 7 am to 9 pm



PS 75 Emily Dickinson School

735 West End Avenue (Between 94rh and 95th street)

New York, NY 10025



Website for more Broadway On The Line info: https://www.davideggers.net/broadwayontheline In conjunction with www.SomebodyFeedThePeople.org

