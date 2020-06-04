CABARET CORNER WITH LINDA PURL to Raise Funds for National Bail Fund Network Emergency Response Fund

"Cabaret Corner", is a series devoted to having meaningful conversations with change-making cabaret artists.

Cabaret Corner is collecting donations for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, an organization that "helps men, women, and children across the country and across the street receive lifesaving medications, health care, nutritious meals, counseling, and emergency financial assistance." To make a donation, please click the link below: https://broadwaycares.org/donation-options-page/

This week, Cabaret Corner is also collecting donations for National Bail Fund Network Emergency Response Fund. "Every day, community bail & bond funds raise money to free our friends and neighbors from local and county jails as well as immigration jails. This is always urgent work as jails, prisons, and immigration jails have always been sites of violence and death. The COVID-19 pandemic has only exacerbated this public health crisis.

"We are demanding mass release of everyone inside of jails and detention centers during this public health crisis. While politicians argue and stall, community bail and bond funds across the country are pooling funds to release as many people as possible. We can only flatten the curve if we Free Them All."

Your contribution to the Protest & COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund at the Community Justice Exchange will be distributed across the 60+ community bail and bond funds of the National Bail Fund Network who are posting bail and bond for individuals in immigration detention and local and county jails. All funds are distributed as quickly as they can be used to free individuals in jails and immigration detention centers.

A full list of the local bail and bond funds of the National Bail Fund Network can be found at: bit.ly/localbailfunds"

Linda Purl has recently had running roles on: Homeland, True Blood, and Designated Survivor. She has starred in over 45 made-for-TV movies, and is especially known for playing Charlene Matlock in Matlock, Ashley Pfister, Fonzie's fiancée, in Happy Days, and Helene Beasley (Pam's Mom) on The Office. Linda has been seen on Broadway in The Adventures of Tom Sawyer; Getting and Spending and Off-Broadway in The Baby Dance. Recently, Linda was in the Off-Broadway production of Mr. Toole at 59E59 which was canceled with two hours notice in the middle of their run (on March 12th) due to COVID-19. Linda tours with her solo concerts Midnight Caravan - Celebrating the Great Ladies of the Glamorous Nightclub Era and Up Jumped Spring. Solo albums are Alone Together, Out of this World-Live Midnight Caravan and Up Jumped Spring. Her latest album, Taking a Chance on Love became available on all streaming platforms on May 29th. Past concert venue appearances include Lincoln Center, Feinstein's in NYC, Naples Philharmonic, Catalina Jazz Club in LA, Club Raye in Paris and Satin Doll in Tokyo. To this performer, Linda is one of the kindest, most generous, and warm people not only in this business, but frankly, anywhere on planet earth. It's such an honor to have her as a guest.

