Broadway Night Will Host MT Shorts to Celebrate the Release of New Musical Short Film JUMP

Broadway Night, the monthly musical theatre cabaret, will host MT Shorts to celebrate the release of their new musical short film JUMP, filmed in partnership with Atlanta Workshop Players (AWP) and penned by 2019 Jonathan Larson Grant Recipient Andy Roninson at Prohibition on Sunday November 24th at 8:30 PM.

Hosted by Broadway Night founder and Artistic Director Clarise Fearn, the evening will showcase highlights from Roninson's songbook and conclude with the New York City premiere of JUMP. Featured performers for the evening include Amy Spangler (Elf, Rock of Ages, The Wedding Singer), Renée Albulario (Here Lies Love), AWP Alumni Imari Hardon (Avenue Q). Other performers include: Michelle Pauker, Kate McManus, Carmillia Harris, Jenna Kray, Alyssa Muniz, Celena Morgan, Quaede Norah, Amanda Higgins, Carly Evans, Lisa Graye, Sarah Manzo, Madeline Purches, Valeska Cambron, and MT Shorts producers Sarah Ellis (Gentleman's Guide) and Greg Kamp (Catch Me If You Can).

The evening will be Music Directed by Danny K Bernstein (Far From Canterbury, Wings), and directed by Ari Axelrod (A Celebration of Jewish Broadway, Bridging the Gap). This month's cabaret is sponsored by Musician Indie Collation, and will have customized drink specials featuring Gem & Boltz Mezcal. Admission is free.

Filmed outside of Atlanta, GA and inspired by interviews with AWP students, JUMP, follows the experience of three young campers who manifest the famous Eleanor Roosevelt quote, "Do one thing everyday that scares you." Featuring a new contemporary musical theatre anthem and screenplay by Roninson, the film stars AWP students Emma Jean Scott, Samantha Lane, David Chernyak, Jada Crawell, Maggie Thurmon, Sophia Sanchez, Lucas Patterson, Jasper Hathorn, Anajulia Canavan-Lima, Gillian Stoltz, Chloe Debetta, Lyle Reeves, and Mac Roberds. The film is directed by MT Shorts Co-Producer/ Creator and AWP alumni, Greg Kamp. Lynn and Don Stallings of AWP serve as Executive Producer, along with Sarah Ellis and Kamp as producers.

Broadway Night, founded by Clarise Fearn in 2017, is a monthly cabaret inspiring performers to share their unique voices and own their stories through the art of musical theatre. Broadway Night strives to empower the artist, and nurture the creative soul while celebrating our universal love of theatre and expanding our creative community. Each month has its own theme, and features one new composer. Broadway Night is a free platform for theatre artists to collaborate, share, and celebrate art together.

MT Shorts, founded by Sarah Ellis and Kamp last year, is a creative production company where musical theatre and short film meet, with a mission to bring the voices of an emerging generation to screen through the creation of original musical short films. At its core, MT Shorts seeks to provide an outlet for new composers to explore writing for film and the luxury of a digital short form content platform with an unlimited amount of viewership-maintaining musical theatre's legacy, while simultaneously pushing the form forward. The company's debut film, Hey, Beautiful!, premiered last year written by Nat Zegree and Eric Holmes.

Since 1981, Atlanta Workshop Players, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, family-friendly performing arts company and film school conservatory, has been "changing the world one audience at a time!" AWP provides year round professional level training to challenge and inspire diverse people through extraordinary productions in a joyful, supportive, non-competitive atmosphere. AWP is more than arts education. They help students reach their full potential by embracing uniqueness, living out their passion, making strong industry connections, developing life-long friends, and living life to the fullest. Students of AWP have gone on to star in movies, on television shows, Broadway, National Tours, and in every facet of the entertainment industry.

Andy Roninson is a composer-lyricist, orchestrator, and music director in NYC. As a member of the BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theater Workshop, he was awarded the Robert B. Sherman Scholarship and the Jerry Harrington Award for Creative Excellence. He participated in the 2017 Johnny Mercer Foundation Songwriters Project. He is the creator and host of TAKE A TEN, the all-original ten-minute musical podcast. Episodes have had live productions at theaters and schools around the world and have won numerous awards including Best Musical (2x) at Theatre Now New York's SOUND BITES festival, the 2016 City Theatre National Award for Short Playwriting, and the top prize at the 40th Samuel French Off-Off-Broadway Short Play Festival, which included publication by Samuel French. Recorded episodes featured the voice talents of Tony-nominees Laura Osnes and Rob McClure as well as Broadway and NYC actors like George Salazar, Nick Blaemire, and more. Andy is a 2019 Jonathan Larson Grant Recipient presented by the American Theatre Wing.

For more information on Broadway Night please visit www.broadwaynightnyc.com

For more information on MT Shorts please visit www.mtshorts.com

For more information on AWP please visit www.atlantaworkshopplayers.com

For more information on Andy Roninson please visit www.andyroninson.com





