Broadway For Reproductive Rights To Present Inaugural Benefit Concert At The Green Room 42

The concert will be directed by Samantha Joy Pearlman and feature performances by 10+ Broadway and professional artists

Sep. 28, 2022  

Broadway for Reproductive Rights has announced their inaugural concert benefiting the New York Abortion Access Fund happening at Green Room 42 at 9:30pm EST on October 9th.

BFRR is a newly founded (2022) artist collective in which members of the Broadway and theater community can use their voices to advocate and raise money for reproductive rights organizations.

The concert will be directed by Samantha Joy Pearlman and feature performances by 10+ Broadway and professional artists singing songs that amplify the emotions experienced during this tumultuous time for reproductive rights in this country.

This initial concert will feature Broadway's Taylor Iman Jones (Groundhog Day, Head Over Heels), Anthony Lee Medina (Hamilton), Sarah Haines (Hamilton), Tess Primack (Fiddler on the Roof), Dawn L. Troupe (1776), and Imani Pearl Williams (1776).

Filling out the cast is Julia Bain (Waitress Tour), Noa Luz Barenblat (Fiddler Tour), Denali Bennett (Walnut Street Theatre), Kelsey Anne Brown (Muny's Legally Blonde), Kyra Kennedy (Waitress Tour, Mystic Pizza), Maya Musia (The Virtuous Life of Joseph Andrews), Samantha Joy Pearlman (Chasing Rainbows), and Aveena Sawyer (Off-Broadway Little Shop of Horrors).

100% of the proceeds from this concert will go to benefit the New York Abortion Access Fund which supports anyone who is unable to pay fully for an abortion and is living in or traveling to New York State by providing financial assistance and connections to other resources. NYAAF is a part of the National Network of Abortion Funds, a non profit organization that supports 90 Abortion Funds nation wide. In a post Roe world, one of the most radical actions we can take is to support women seeking abortions. As this is our first concert, we wanted to start with an organization that's close to home, but also provides support to women seeking abortions from all over the country.

For more information about the National Network of Abortion Funds visit their website at https://abortionfunds.org. For more information about the New York Abortion Access Fund visit their website at https://www.nyaaf.org/.

Tickets begin at $15 (inclusive of $10 food and beverage credit) and can be purchased at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2199839®id=13&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fthegreenroom42.venuetix.com%2Fshow%2Fdetails%2FAxzH9eCUE6iKvUUWGuK9%2F1665365400000?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.


