Broadway Bound Kids Raises Awareness of Youth Anxiety And Depression Through The Arts

Launched in 2004, Broadway Bound Kids has touched the lives of thousands of children; along the way, it's won fans such as John Stamos, the "Hamilton" cast, and multiple Tony award winner Christian Borle, who raves, "Broadway Bound Kids fosters a level of respect, creativity, and support that's like nothing I've ever seen."

A 16 year-old in the high school program, who has struggled with depression and anxiety since the fourth grade, credits Broadway Bound Kids with giving her the boost of energy she was missing in her life, and helping her feel genuinely happy and excited after every class. She added, "I felt very included. I felt seen and heard, and important in the community. Broadway Bound Kids forced me to be in the moment and that's what made me really happy." Founder and CEO Erin Glass expressed, "Our proudest accomplishments are seeing our students gain confidence and hearing them say that Broadway Bound Kids helps them forget about their worries and feel good about themselves."

Broadway Bound Kids will host the fourth annual Broadway Bee fundraiser on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 7 PM at Le Poisson Rouge (158 Bleecker Street). An adults-only spelling bee, the Broadway Bee features actors from hit Broadway shows competing in a hilarious live event while raising funds to provide more performing arts opportunities to NYC youth.

The all-star cast of Broadway spellers will include Paige Davis (Chicago), Ali Stroker (Oklahoma), J Harrison Ghee (Kinky Boots), Jelani Remy (Ain't Too Proud), Lee Aaron Rosen (Angels in America), Evan Todd (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), Zach Hess (Frozen), Lauryn Ciardullo (Aladdin), and Alex Weisman (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child). Additional spellers will be announced soon.

At the Broadway Bee, multiple teams pull out all the stops to correctly spell words in hopes of taking home the coveted Bee Trophy. The more funds each team raises, the more lifelines or "cheats" they earn to help them win the Bee. The fun is fast, furious, and contagious!

Inspired by the Broadway hit "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee," the event will be hosted the musical's original creators, Rebecca Feldman and Jay Reiss. "Mean Girls'" Taylor Louderman will be on hand as the "Comfort Counselor", offering solace and (comic) relief to eliminated spellers. Proceeds from the evening will benefit Broadway Bound Kids, a nonprofit that brings the performing arts to New York City children, providing community-based workshops, school-based arts residencies, summer programs, full-scale musical productions, master classes with Broadway professionals, and trips to see Broadway shows. They offer a completely free Saturday program and their mission is to ensure that all students have access to the arts regardless of financial circumstance.

Tickets for the Broadway Bee range from $35 for standing room through $1,200 for VIP tables (8 tickets). To reserve tickets in advance, please visit www.broadwayboundkids.org. Anyone can join a Broadway team and help fundraise or donate. Anyone who raises $500 or more through the Bee's virtual fundraising platform will receive a free ticket and prime seating.

Broadway Bound Kids (est. 2004) is a NYC-based non-profit arts education organization, that provides students with access to inclusive performing arts programming, regardless of their financial resources.

For more information, please visit www.broadwayboundkids.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You