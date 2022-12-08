Brian Davis Makes His Triad Theater Debut
The performance is on Thursday December 15th, 2022.
Brian Davis makes his Triad Theater debut in "Mr. Taptastic: American Vagabond" this month. The performance is on Thursday December 15th, 2022.
Starring and Written By: Brian Davis (Showtime at the Apollo, "Passing" feature film on Netflix, Broadway's After Midnight International Tour, Opening Act for Alicia Keys, Guest Artist for Virgin Voyages)
Director Choreographer: Dexter Jones (Black and Blue, Play On, 42nd Street, Sophisticated Ladies, American Ballet Theatre)
It's the year 2020 and the theatrical world has come to a complete stand still under the impending doom of the pandemic.
With resilience and tenacity, Mr. Taptastic (Brian Davis) takes his tap dance show to the streets of New York performing for tips. While performing, he learns that his great aunt Julie has passed away in his hometown Seattle, WA. Upon hearing this, he uses his pandemic relief money to purchase a 20-year-old station wagon and drive across the continental USA to be with his family, paying his way by busking in major cities for tips. On his way home, his foundation is tested in a multitude of challenges that he must overcome to make it to his aunt's memorial.
This show stopping tap dance musical cabaret will warm your heart and make you believe in humanity again. This is a story of perseverance and self-discovery. It's a celebration of love and most importantly, it's an appreciation of life that all can enjoy. Witness the invention of Mr. Taptastic: American Vagabond.
Join Team BroadwayWorld
Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.
Interested? Learn more here.
|Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards
|voting ends in
More Hot Stories For You
December 8, 2022
Brian Davis makes his Triad Theater debut in 'Mr. Taptastic: American Vagabond' this month. The performance is on Thursday December 15th, 2022.
Lorna Courtney Joins 54 SINGS 2013: A Tribute to the Songs of 10 Years Ago!
December 7, 2022
54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, will present 54 Sings 2013! Get ready to “Scream & Shout” for your favorite Broadway performers and cabaret’s finest as we transport you back in time to 2013.
Larry Saperstein, Jill Abramovitz, Sam Primack and More to Celebrate Hanukkah at 54 Below
December 7, 2022
54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, will again present 54 Celebrates Hanukkah: A Festival Of Writers on December 19th 2021, at 7:00pm and 9:30pm.
Guilty Pleasures Cabaret Comes to Chelsea Table + Stage This Month
December 7, 2022
GPC Entertainment will bring their signature show, The Guilty Pleasures Cabaret, to a new venue this holiday season. This fresh take on traditional cabaret will be presented on Thursday, December 29th at 9:30PM EST at Chelsea Table + Stage with a live stream option for audience members who wish to view the show from home.
Bradstan Boutique Hotel at The Eldred Preserve presents Karen Mason in CHRISTMAS! CHRISTMAS! CHRISTMAS!
December 7, 2022
Bradstan Boutique Hotel at The Eldred Preserve will present the return of Karen Mason for her legendary Christmas show on December 11 at 8pm.