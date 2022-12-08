Brian Davis makes his Triad Theater debut in "Mr. Taptastic: American Vagabond" this month. The performance is on Thursday December 15th, 2022.

Starring and Written By: Brian Davis (Showtime at the Apollo, "Passing" feature film on Netflix, Broadway's After Midnight International Tour, Opening Act for Alicia Keys, Guest Artist for Virgin Voyages)

Director Choreographer: Dexter Jones (Black and Blue, Play On, 42nd Street, Sophisticated Ladies, American Ballet Theatre)

It's the year 2020 and the theatrical world has come to a complete stand still under the impending doom of the pandemic.

With resilience and tenacity, Mr. Taptastic (Brian Davis) takes his tap dance show to the streets of New York performing for tips. While performing, he learns that his great aunt Julie has passed away in his hometown Seattle, WA. Upon hearing this, he uses his pandemic relief money to purchase a 20-year-old station wagon and drive across the continental USA to be with his family, paying his way by busking in major cities for tips. On his way home, his foundation is tested in a multitude of challenges that he must overcome to make it to his aunt's memorial.

This show stopping tap dance musical cabaret will warm your heart and make you believe in humanity again. This is a story of perseverance and self-discovery. It's a celebration of love and most importantly, it's an appreciation of life that all can enjoy. Witness the invention of Mr. Taptastic: American Vagabond.