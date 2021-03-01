Brian Cheney and Cathy Venable Launch 'Composer Series' on Stageit

Critically acclaimed artists Brian Cheney and Cathy Venable, performing together virtually from their homes for the last 10 months of the COVID-19 pandemic, will launch their next concert series entitled "Composer Series". Music from the great American Composer Leonard Bernstein will kick off their first program this Thursday, March 4th, at 7pm EST on Stageit.

Leonard Bernstein's most notable vocal works include West Side Story, On the Town, Wonderful Town,Candide, and Mass. All of which Cheney and Venable will highlight in their program as well as other Bernstein compositions. In addition to being a composer, conductor, pianist, music educator, author, and lifelong humanitarian, Bernstein was also a mentor to many young artists. Cheney's own mentor, tenor Jerry Hadley, was one of the lucky few to call Bernstein his mentor. Hadley made a promise to Bernstein before his death that he would find a young artist to mentor himself. When asked about his place in the Bernstein lineage, Cheney said, "I consider myself incredibly fortunate. What I learned from Jerry about how to sing Lenny's music came straight from the source and I will always cherish this gift."

Hailed by KUSC Los Angeles as the "next great tenor", Cheney was tapped in 2018 by The National Philharmonic to perform as the tenor soloist in Bernstein's Mass as well as excerpts from West Side Story and Candide. "Cheney is a sultry tenor who excelled with the operatic and jazz stylings of 'Mass' and the traditional musical theatre sound of 'West Side Story' and 'Candide.' His ability to switch genre so effortlessly was astonishing and his performance of "Maria" was riveting." MD Theatre Guide

Venable, a versatile artist in her own right, is currently serving as Associate Conductor for the first National Tour of Frozen. She has held similar positions in National Tours such as The Phantom of the Opera and The Sound of Music. A classically trained pianist, Venable has served as Assistant Conductor and rehearsal pianist with companies such as Salt Marsh Opera and Light Opera Oklahoma as well as playing in numerous Broadway pits.

Tickets for this event are "pay what you can."