Brandi Chavonne Massey, Stephanie Gibson and More to Join THE BELTRESS POWER HOUR CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR!

Christopher Metzger-Timson's hit show returns to The Green Room 42 to kick off the holiday season with a peppermint twist! Your favorite all-stars of The Beltress Power Hour are BACK and ready to belt out the most iconic Christmas tunes. The night will be filled with drinking games, audience participation, and, of course, a Power Hour Finale of the fiercest 60 seconds from all your favorite holiday songs! From Mariah to Whitney to Kelly to Babs- the belting is sure to impress while you sit back, relax, and put the "spirit" in "holiday spirit!"

Featuring:

Brandi Chavonne Massey (Wicked, Caroline, or Change)

Stephanie Gibson (R&H's Cinderella, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory)

Blair Goldberg (Kinky Boots, Carrie)

Lexie Dorsett Sharp (School of Rock, The Addams Family)

Ximone Rose (Once On This Island)

Holly Davis (Kinky Boots, Sister Act)

Amy Jo Jackson (NYC & Boston Cabaret Superstar)

Alaina Mills (Beautiful)

Alex Kidder (Off-Broadway's A Dog Story)

Desireé Murphy (NSMT's The BodyGuard)

...and introducing our "Belter-in-Training": Sammy Dell (School of Rock)

With Special Guest, Instagram Sensation: @the.broadway.hotdog

Musical Direction by Nolan Bonvouloir

Percussion by Ray Belli

Directed & Hosted by Christopher Metzger-Timson

The Beltress Power Hour Christmas Spectacular! plays The Green Room 42 (570 10th Ave, 4th Floor inside YOTEL) on Saturday, December 7th, 2019 at 9:30pm. Tickets are $20-$50, and there is no food or beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.thegreenroom42.com.

Christopher Metzger-Timson is the creator behind The Green Room 42's 2019 hit series, THE BELTRESS POWER HOUR: A Drinking Game for Musical Theatre Nerds Everywhere. He also created and produced TGR42's MURDERINOS OF BROADWAY: A My Favorite Murder Tribute Concert and ONCE IN LOVE WITH AMY. His original one-man show, #TBT: A Chubby Boy's Guide to Growing Up Normal has played to critical acclaim at both Feinstein's/54 Below and The Green Room 42, being described as "practically perfect in every way" by The Bistro Awards' Gerry Geddes. Christopher has directed and co-written many cabaret acts around NYC, including shows for Carrie St. Louis (Kinky Boots, Wicked) and Devin Lewis (Newsies). He has also served as Assistant Director under Ben Rimalower for the hit nightclub act, #CountessandFriends, starring The Real Housewives of NY's Countess LuAnn de Lesseps.

