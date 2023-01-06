Blair St. Clair of RuPAUL's DRAG RACE to Make Nightclub Debut With LEGALLY BLAIR at The Green Room 42

THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present the nightclub debut of Blair St. Clair, the drag star, recording artists and vocalist, best known for their appearances on "RuPaul's Drag Race" Season 10 and All Stars 5, on Thursday, February 2 at 7:00 PM and Friday, February 3 at 9:30 PM. "Legally Blair," a new show about their life, liberty, and the pursuit of dreaming wide awake, is an evening of laughter, song, and dance. Blair is teaming up with accomplished director Ben Rimalower (Countess and Friends, Leslie Kritzer is Patti LuPone at Les Mouches) and Musical Director and Arranger Eric Svejcar (Jacques Brel is Alive and Well and Living in Paris), who leads a trio of musicians. This musical revue takes the audience on a journey through some of Broadway's greatest songs and a glimpse at Blair like you've never seen them before.

"Writing and rehearsing for 'Legally Blair' has been a passion project of love for me," comments Blair. "It's been my avenue for getting back into theatre and getting the chance to sing and act. All of the leading ladies I grew up idolizing helped shape who Blair, as a character, is today. It's been my biggest dream to perform on Broadway, but, as a non-binary performer, those opportunities are limited. I hope people see this show and understand what it is that I do and who I am as an actor."

Blair St. Clair, who appeared on "RuPaul's Drag Race" Season 10 and All Stars 5 (Top 4), is an accomplished drag queen, singer, and actor. Blair was recently seen in the film Bittersweet, opposite William Baldwin and Andrew Leeds. They have a lead role in the upcoming musical remake of Bollywood & Vine: The Original B-Musical, alongside John Waters, Jackie Hoffman, and Lea DeLaria. They launched their music career in 2018, with their debut album Call My Life, which reached number one on the Billboard Dance Chart. Soon after, they released two singles, "Now or Never" and "Call My Life," which reached the top ten on the Dance charts. Following their "Drag Race" career, they are back to spending time with their first love, musical theatre.

Ben Rimalower (Director) is the author and star of the long-running solo plays Patti Issues (New York Times "Critic's Pick," MAC and Bistro Awards) and Bad with Money, available everywhere as a double audiobook, as well as host of Broadway Podcast Network's "Cast Offs." He writes the theatre column in Metrosource Magazine and has been a frequent contributor to Vulture, Playbill, Out, Decide, and Huff Post. Ben directed Snoopy! (starring Tony winners Sutton Foster and Christian Borle), the Off-Broadway plays Joy and The Fabulous Life of a Size Zero (starring Gillian Jacobs and Anna Chlumsky), and a slew of solo shows, most notably conceiving and directing Leslie Kritzer is Patti LuPone at Les Mouches and subsequently producing Ghostlight Records' Patti LuPone at Les Mouches. He is recognizable around the world for his four seasons on Bravo's "The Real Housewives of New York City" as the writer-director of Luann de Lesseps's record-breaking cross-country cabaret sensation, Countess and Friends. He also co-wrote de Lesseps's single, "Feelin' Jovani."

Eric Svejcar (Musical Director) is a composer and music director based in New York City. Compositions include Caligula, An Ancient Glam Epic (NYMF Audience Award winner), A Rockin' Midsummer Night's Dream (featured in the documentary Midsummer in Newtown), The Murder of Isaac, White Noise, and the musical podcast Loveville High with lyricist David Zellnik. On Broadway, he conducted the Roundabout/Deaf West revival of Big River and played in the pits of The Little Mermaid and A Chorus Line (City Center). Off-Broadway he arranged and performed in Jacques Brel is Alive and Well and Living in Paris at the Zipper Theatre, orchestrated Evil Dead The Musical, and music directed numerous productions at the York Theatre including Marry Harry and the Musicals In Mufti presentations of Big, Berlin to Broadway With Kurt Weill, and Jerry's Girls. Other music direction includes the regional premieres of Ernest Shackleton Loves Me and Dennis De Young's Hunchback of Notre Dame at Skylight Music Theatre, and Two Gentlemen of Verona and The Wiz at Centerstage Baltimore. By day he is one of Broadway's most active audition pianists.

Blair St. Clair will perform "Legally Blair" at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel) on Thursday, February 2 at 7:00 PM and Friday, February 3 at 9:30 PM. The cover charge ranges from $49-$129. Ringside tables include a "Meet & Greet" after the show. While food or beverages service is provided inside the theatre, the ticket price includes a $10 credit to be spent inside at The Green Room 42 or outdoors at Social Drink & Food, the largest rooftop of any hotel in New York City. For tickets, please visit www.TheGreenRoom42.com.

THE GREEN ROOM 42

founded in 2017, and located in the heart of the theatre district in YOTEL Times Square - is Broadway's newest and most spacious cabaret club. Hailed by the New York Times as "Broadway's Off-Night Hotspot," our curated nightlife experience features your favorite Broadway stars in live performance, and a delicious menu of food and drink. The Green Room 42 opens the doors of hospitality to the nightclub stage while providing value and accessibility to the New York theatre community. Past shows have featured artists such as Josh Groban, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Sara Bareilles, Alice Ripley, Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney, Lillias White, Frances Ruffelle, Frankie Grande, David Phelps, and over 5,000 others. The Green Room 42 has become a cornerstone of the Broadway community, redefining the cabaret industry, and all it's missing is YOU. Sit back, have a drink, and relax, because we've got your evening all planned in Broadway's off-night hotspot.