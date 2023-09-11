Birdland to Present AMANDA GREEN & FRIENDS Featuring Jenn Colella, Jarrod Spector, Jade Jones & More

BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB will present two-time Tony-nominated and Grammy-nominated songwriter and performer Amanda Green on Monday, October 9 at 7:00 PM. Celebrate autumn with a Birdland favorite as Amanda and her amazing friends present an evening of her hilarious and moving songs. Guest performers include Tony Award nominee Jenn Colella, Jarrod Spector, Kelli Barrett, Alan H Green, Jade Jones, and Kristoffer Cusick. John Yun serves as music director, with Sean McDaniel on drums and Gary Sieger on guitar. There is a $40 music charge. Birdland is located at 315 West 44th Street in New York.



Amanda Green is a Tony-Award nominated lyricist-composer. She wrote the lyrics for Mr. Saturday Night with Billy Crystal and Jason Robert Brown, revised the book and lyrics for the revival of Kiss Me, Kate – starring Kelli O’Hara and Will Chase – and is currently working on Female Troubles, an original musical comedy conceived by Amanda and composer Curtis Moore. Her Broadway credits include the revival of On the Twentieth Century, starring Kristin Chenoweth (additional lyrics); Bring It On, co-lyricist, with Lin-Manuel Miranda, nominated for Tony Award “Best Musical,” Drama Desk Award, Lyrics; Hands on a Hardbody, lyrics, co-composer; Tony Award, Outer Critics Circle Award and two Drama Desk Award nominations (music & lyrics); and High Fidelity (lyrics). On TV, she provided additional lyrics to “Peter Pan Live!” on NBC. She was the first female winner of the Frederick Loewe Composition Award, and is also the recipient of the Jonathan Larson Award for Excellence in Songwriting. As a performer, Amanda has appeared in concerts everywhere from Carnegie Hall to Birdland, Joe's Pub, 54 Below, and beyond. She has received two MAC Awards and a Bistro Award.



Every Monday at 9:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Jim Caruso’s Cast Party

“Jim Caruso’s Cast Party,” a New York institution for almost two decades, is a wildly popular weekly open mic night/variety show that has brought a sprinkling of Broadway glitz and urbane wit to Birdland since 2004. Called “show-business heaven” by The New York Times and “the gold-standard of open mic nights” by The Wall Street Journal, “Cast Party” will take advantage of the city’s post-pandemic nightlife renaissance to keep presenting a potent mix of Broadway stars, jazz swingers and cabaret legends, in addition to new faces and rising talent from every genre. The buoyant, sharp and charming Caruso guides the entire affair, while musical genius Billy Stritch (Liza Minnelli, Tony Bennett) holds court at the ivories and leads the Cast Party Symphony Orchestra (Steve Doyle on bass and Daniel Glass on drums).

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum



Every Tuesday at 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater

The Lineup with Susie Mosher

“The Lineup with Susie Mosher” is a wild, anything-goes variety show featuring entertainers from the Broadway, cabaret and comedy scenes, ranging from today’s hottest headliners to the best up-and-coming stars of tomorrow. Mosher – the noted actress and singer from Broadway and beyond, called “one of those talents you need to see to believe” by Time Out New York – hosts the spontaneous extravaganza every Tuesday, and each Lineup is unique and promises to deliver an unforgettable night of quintessential New York City entertainment.

$20 + $20 food/drink minimum



Every Saturday at 5:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Eric Comstock & Barbara Fasano

Hailed as “the truest heir to Bobby Short” in The New York Times, pianist/singer Eric Comstock returns to Birdland with star bassist/composer Sean Smith with songs by everyone from George Gershwin to George Harrison. These two masters met on the Off-Broadway hit Our Sinatra (which Eric co-wrote) and have since worked separately and together around the world. Vocalist Barbara Fasano joins them at Birdland for a swinging Saturday supper where the music and stories are equally great. Sean Smith has been an integral part of the international jazz scene for over 25 years, and has performed with Gerry Mulligan, Phil Woods, Benny Carter, Art Farmer, Flip Phillips, Clark Terry and many others. Barbara Fasano has been praised as “a gorgeous, soulful singer who has an actor’s intensity in whatever she sings” by The New York Post and “a lyrically sensitive interpreter” by The New York Times. Her latest album Busy Being Free is the recipient of the MAC Award for “Major Recording of the Year.”

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum



September 18 (Monday) 7:00 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Amanda McBroom – “Such Good Friends”

Golden Globe-winning singer and songwriter Amanda McBroom – along with her musical director and writing partner Michele Brourman – will present this new evening of music “Such Good Friends.” This concert will feature songs by Amanda’s favorite female songwriters, including Susan Werner, Ann Hampton Callaway, Julie Gold, Dorothy Fields, Marilyn Bergman, and Michele Brourman. The show will celebrate the musical riches from the hearts and minds of some of the great women in the world of song. Amanda McBroom was called “the greatest cabaret performer of her generation, an urban poet who writes like an angel and has a voice to match” by The New York Times. She first came to the attention of music lovers when Bette Midler’s version of Amanda’s song “The Rose” hit number one all over the world in 1979. In addition to Midler, her songs have been recorded by a wide variety of artists including Amy Poehler and Jack Black, Barry Manilow, Judy Collins, Barbara Cook, LeAnn Rimes, Harry Belafonte, Betty Buckley, The Manhattan Transfer, Donny Osmond, and Kurt Cobain.



September 25 (Monday) 7:00 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Bill Russell – “My Side of the Show”

Bill Russell, who received Tony Award nominations for his book and lyrics of the beloved Broadway musical Side Show, will perform the New York premiere of his evening “My Side of the Show.” Mr. Russell will discuss how Side Show, a musical about Daisy and Violet Hilton, conjoined twins who were the highest paid entertainers in the history of vaudeville, got to Broadway in 1997. It’s an inside look at that process through a series of readings, workshops and the Broadway productions – the writing, casting, triumphs and mishaps along the way. The concert will include songs he wrote with composer Henry Krieger, performed by vocalists Erin Davie, Charity Angél Dawson, Jenna Pastuszek, and Jason Veasey, who have all appeared in productions of Side Show. The show will feature music director Greg Jarrett on piano, Larry Lelli on drums, and George Farmer on bass.

$30 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



