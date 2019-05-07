Birdland Theater Announces New Weekly Series with Susie Mosher

Birdland Theater announces THE LINEUP with Susie Mosher will become a weekly event starting June 2019, with shows EVERY TUESDAY at 9:30pm in the Birdland Theater.

Hosted by Broadway alum and comedic diva, Susie Mosher, the one-of-a-kind variety show has developed an enthusiastic following under Ms. Mosher's novel curation. From Tony winners to subway players, pop artists to rising stars, each LINEUP features a jaw-dropping range of talent, including comedians, underground artists, Broadway legends, singing groups, new musical previews and even the occasional mariachi band. Resident musical director, Brad Simmons (Lysistrata Jones), adds southern charm and a penchant for Fleetwood Mac to the mix. Between acts, Mosher moves the evening along at an almost frenetic pace, with her own brand of wit, raw candor and fearless musical improv, making each show a truly unique experience that audiences won't forget (especially those who win the coveted LINEUP mousepad given away mid-show.)

As we celebrate the Birdland Theater's one year anniversary, we are delighted to have THE LINEUP with Susie Mosher join Jim Caruso's Cast Party as a weekly must-see NYC entertainment experience.

THE LINEUP with Susie Mosher, Tuesdays at 9:30PM at Birdland Theater. For tickets and more information, please visit birdlandjazz.com or call 212-581-3080.





