Birdland Presents The Freddy Cole Quartet And More Week Of July 8 And 15

Birdland will kick-off their great week of programming with the following acts:

July 8 (Monday) at 7:00PM

Laura Osnes "Repertoire Roulette"

Two-time Tony nominee Laura Osnes will make her return for another exciting night of "Repertoire Roulette." The audience will literally draw song titles from a hat for Laura to perform on the spot! Perhaps the audience will hear snippets from Laura's beloved Broadway performances as Cinderella, Bonnie Parker, or Nellie Forbush! Or maybe, she will take the audience on a journey through her audition book...or hear songs from her dream roles! Laura will be joined by her talented, trusty music director Fred Lassen in this casual yet thrilling evening, as YOU choose your concert adventure in an entertaining game of "Repertoire Roulette!"

All tickets $40-75, $10 food/drink minimum

July 8 (Monday) at 8:30PM

Steven Feifke at the Birdland Theater

Steven Feifke is a prolific pianist, composer and educator who has become a fixture on the New York sceneFeifke has composed and orchestrated music for big bands and orchestras internationally and domestically, and his music can be heard on the hit Netflix show "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee."

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

July 8 and 15 (Monday) at 9:30PM

Jim Caruso's Cast Party

Jim Caruso's Cast Party is a wildly popular weekly soiree that brings a sprinkling of Broadway glitz and urbane wit to the legendary Birdland in New York City every Monday night. It's a cool cabaret night-out enlivened by a hilariously impromptu variety show. Showbiz superstars, backed by Steve Doyle on bass, Billy Stritch on piano and Daniel Glass on drums, hit the stage alongside up-and-comers, serving up jaw-dropping music and general razzle-dazzle.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

July 9 (Tuesday) at 7:00PM

Celia Berk with Pianist Sean Gough at the Birdland Theater

"Comes Love" introduces Celia Berk in her new collaboration with pianist Sean Gough. Meeting at an intersection between jazz and cabaret, they have created a program of songs about love, including the kinds of hidden gems by great songwriters that have become Celia's trademark. Sean Gough is best known for his more than decade-long collaboration with veteran bass player Gene Perla, with whom he has appeared across the United States and in Europe, including clubs Smalls, Zinc and Knickerbocker in New York. They are joined by Birdland favorite, bassist Steve Doyle.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

July 9-13 (Tuesday-Saturday) at 8:30PM and 11:00PM

Freddy Cole Quartet

The New York Times calls Freddy Cole, "the most maturely expressive male jazz singer of his generation, if not the best alive." People Magazine praises his, "gorgeous autumnal baritone, expressive phrasing and pitch-perfect feel for jazz standards, pop tunes and love ballads." Uncle to Natalie Cole, brother of Nat "King" Cole, pianist and vocalist Freddy Cole doesn't apologize for sounding a little bit like his iconic elder brother as he tantalizes listeners all over the world. Cole's annual visit is the perfect blend of jazz and great American standards.

All tickets $30-40, $10 food/drink minimum

July 9 and 16 (Tuesday) at 9:30PM

The Lineup with Susie Mosher at the Birdland Theater

The Lineup with Susie Mosher is a wild, anything-goes variety show featuring entertainers from the Broadway, cabaret and comedy scenes. Actress/singer Mosher hosts the spontaneous extravaganza at 9:30pm every Tuesday, and each Lineup is unique and promises to deliver an unforgettable night of quintessential NYC entertainment.

All tickets $25, $10 food/drink minimum

July 10 and 17 (Wednesday) at 5:30PM

David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band

Inspired by the noble jazz pioneers Louis Armstrong, Bix Beiderbecke, Duke Ellington, Jelly Roll Morton and their colleagues, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band breathes life and passion into America's own great art form. Now in its 17th year of residency at Birdland, the weekly post-workday engagement is the city's best musical bargain! Tuba player David Ostwald leads a rotating lineup that features talents such as clarinetist Anat Cohen, trombonist/vocalist Wycliffe Gordon, pianist Ehud Asherie, drummer Marion Felder and more!

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

July 10 (Wednesday) at 7:00PM and 9:45PM

Jazz Vocal Mania at the Birdland Theater

Acclaimed vocalists Janis Siegel (The Manhattan Transfer) and Lauren Kinhan (New York Voices) curate a special jazz vocal-centric evening with a little help from their friends on Wednesday June 19th at The Birdland Theater. The featured vocalist includes Nicole Henry along with surprise guests. They're supported by pianist John DiMartino, bassist Yoshi Waki, and drummer Vince Cherico.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

July 11 (Thursday) at 5:30PM

Alyssa Allgood Quartet

Alyssa Allgood has gained attention for "her technical control and [the] creative imagination of her work (Howard Reich, Chicago Tribune). She has been described as an "impressive bop-oriented singer" by DownBeat Magazine and "an emerging talent of considerable strength" by The New York City Jazz Record.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

July 11-13 (Thursday-Saturday) at 7:00PM and 9:45PM

Konrad Paszkudzki and Pasquale Grasso at the Birdland Theater

Konrad Paszkudzki is an Australian-born, Polish-raised, and New York-residing jazz pianist with a remarkable status on American Airlines. Konrad will be joined at the Birdland Theatre by the world-renowned bebop genius of the jazz guitar, Pasquale Grasso, for an evening of swingin', soaring, drumless trio, Great American Standards, and a musical battle that will leave people mystified.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

July 12 and 19 (Friday) at 5:30PM

The Birdland Big Band

Founded by drummer and musical director Tommy Igoe, the Birdland Big Band features the finest musicians in New York! Celebrating 10 years at the club, the BBB roars into action every Friday, playing the finest Jazz, Latin and Brazilian music from the world's best arrangers. After work or before a show, drinks or a great dinner, come hear one of the world's best drummers driving the hardest swinging band in New York. Experience why the BBB is the must-see weekly jazz event in New York and kick off your weekend with what critics are calling "the best live music bargain in all of NYC!"

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

July 13 and 20 (Saturday) at 5:30PM

Eric Comstock

Singer/pianist Eric Comstock has been called "a song's best friend," and the jazz and pop songbooks are in great hands when he is onstage at Birdland. Whether the song is by Rodgers and Hart or Ellington and Strayhorn, Paul Simon or Bob Dylan, you'll hear the lyric as if for the first time. Joining Eric will be eminent bassist/composer Sean Smith -- in all, a perfect winter Saturday supper!

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

July 14 (Sunday) at 5:30PM

David Berger Jazz Orchestra

Composer, arranger, and conductor, David Berger, is recognized internationally as a leading authority on the music of Duke Ellington and the Swing Era. Berger collaborated with choreographer Donald Byrd to create and tour the Harlem Nutcracker, a full-length two-hour dance piece that expands the Tchaikovsky/ Ellington/Strayhorn score into an American classic. The 15-piece band assembled to play this show has stayed together as the David Berger Jazz Orchestra.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

July 14 (Sunday) at 7:00PM

New York: Big City Songbook at the Birdland Theater

"New York: Big City Songbook" stars Birdland favorites Klea Blackhurst, LaTanya Hall, Nicolas King and Jay Leonhart. Why have so many songwriters been compelled to write about New York? What is it about this city that fuels an endless supply of stories? This show offers a kaleidoscopic vision of life in the city, from the inspiring and romantic to the aggravating and the quirky. New York is a fabulous character, and we have this great cast of real New Yorkers (meaning they come from everywhere) to take us on this entertaining and exhilarating musical ride in search of what it really means to be a New Yorker.

All tickets $30-75, $10 food/drink minimum

July 14 and 21 (Sunday) at 9:00PM and 11:00PM

The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

Grammy Award winning pianist, composer and educator Arturo O'Farrill -- leader of the "first family of Afro-Cuban Jazz" (NY Times) -- was born in Mexico and grew up in New York City. Son of the late, great composer Chico O'Farrill, Arturo was Educated at Manhattan School of Music, Brooklyn College Conservatory and the Aaron Copland School of Music at Queens College. He played piano in Carla Bley's Big Band from 1979 through 1983 and earned a reputation as a soloist in groups led by Dizzy Gillespie, Steve Turre, Freddy Cole, Lester Bowie, Wynton Marsalis and Harry Belafonte.

All tickets $40, $10 food/drink minimum

July 14 and 21 (Sunday) at 9:45PM

BURLESK! at Birdland, Hosted by Murray Hill at the Birdland Theater

BURLESK! at BIRDLAND marks the return of classic burlesque to its midtown Manhattan, Times Square roots. Each week, B!@B features a luscious line-up of seasoned, sparkling strip-teasers, each a singular, sensual delight. Overseeing the frolics is the legendary "Mr. Showbiz" himself, Murray Hill. A relentless shtick-slinger, Murray's resumé runneth over. 18 AND OVER SUGGESTED.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

July 15 (Monday) at 7:00PM

Benny Benack III "A Lot of Livin to Do"

Trumpeter and crooner Benny Benack III returns to the Birdland stage with his inimitable brand of energetic, swingin' songs and irrepressible charisma. Benny will present music from his upcoming sophomore album aptly titled "A Lot of Livin' to Do." Commemorating the release of one of the album's singles, he will perform a duet of Gigi Gryce's "Social Call" with Birdland favorite Veronica Swift. The band includes Benny Benack III (trumpet/vocals), Keelan Dimick (piano), Joe Peri (drums) and Philip Norris (bass).

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

July 15 (Monday) at 8:30PM

Joe Alterman Trio at the Birdland Theater

Only 29 years old, Alterman has released four critically-acclaimed albums, his most recent being 2017's "Comin' Home To You." He was profiled three times by iconic journalist Nat Hentoff and was the subject of Hentoff's very last piece on music in March 2016. Dick Cavett has referred to Alterman as "one fine, first class entertainer" and Ramsey Lewis has called Alterman "an inspiration to me" and his piano playing "something to behold".

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

July 15 (Monday) at 9:30PM

Jim Caruso's Cast Party

Jim Caruso's Cast Party is a wildly popular weekly soiree that brings a sprinkling of Broadway glitz and urbane wit to the legendary Birdland in New York City every Monday night. It's a cool cabaret night-out enlivened by a hilariously impromptu variety show. Showbiz superstars, backed by Steve Doyle on bass, Billy Stritch on piano and Daniel Glass on drums, hit the stage alongside up-and-comers, serving up jaw-dropping music and general razzle-dazzle.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

July 16 (Tuesday) at 7:00PM

jackbenny: It's National See-a-show Day! at the Birdland Theater

It's National See-a-Show Day! spotlights the musical and lyrical prowess of Jack and Benny Lipson aka jackbenny, Los Angeles-native twin composers, songsters, and multi-instrumentalists who inject musical theater storytelling into the gamut of artistic styles. Their progressive and fresh harmonic language informed by jazz and classical roots complements their savvy lyrics that explore queer identity, consensual conduct, healthcare bureaucracy, and myriad other contemporary social/cultural phenomena. In a comedic and colorful exhibition of provocative originals with a healthy heaping of sibling shtick, the Lipsons guide audiences on a candid tour through the fragile, well-curated millennial mind.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

July 16-20 (Tuesday-Saturday) at 8:30PM and 11:00PM

Steve Smith's Groove Blue Organ Trio

Tony Monaco, Vinny Valentino, and Steve Smith met in a lounge bar and later. A spontaneous phone call resulted in the three of them playing in Monaco's small home studio. They worked so well together that they decided to record an album. One and a half days later, the recording was in the can. To get a sense of the style of this album, think of the classic Blue Note organ trios of the '60s. These true musos effortlessly inject a 50-year-old sound into their own compositions, adding a few specially arranged jazz standards along the way.

All tickets $30-40, $10 food/drink minimum

July 16 (Tuesday) at 9:30PM

The Lineup with Susie Mosher at the Birdland Theater

The Lineup with Susie Mosher is a wild, anything-goes variety show featuring entertainers from the Broadway, cabaret and comedy scenes. Actress/singer Mosher hosts the spontaneous extravaganza at 9:30pm every Tuesday, and each Lineup is unique and promises to deliver an unforgettable night of quintessential NYC entertainment.

All tickets $25, $10 food/drink minimum

July 17 (Wednesday) at 5:30PM

David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band

Inspired by the noble jazz pioneers Louis Armstrong, Bix Beiderbecke, Duke Ellington, Jelly Roll Morton and their colleagues, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band breathes life and passion into America's own great art form. Now in its 17th year of residency at Birdland, the weekly post-workday engagement is the city's best musical bargain! Tuba player David Ostwald leads a rotating lineup that features talents such as clarinetist Anat Cohen, trombonist/vocalist Wycliffe Gordon, pianist Ehud Asherie, drummer Marion Felder and more!

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

July 17 (Wednesday) at 7:00PM and 9:45PM

Anat Fort Trio at the Birdland Theater

The Anat Fort trio consists of American bass player Gary Wang, German drummer Roland Schneider and Israeli pianist-composer Fort. The trio's new album, Colour, was produce by Anat herself. It sheds new light on the trio's diverse work and influences and captures it at its creative best. Out now on Sunnyside Records, it is a great celebration of 20 years of close friendship and music spread over 3 continents.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

July 18 (Thursday) at 5:30PM

Denise Reis

Denise Reis is the acclaimed Brazilian singer, songwriter and guitarist who uses her talent to promote Brazilian music throughout the world. With an impeccably tuned and colorful voice, Denise covers a broad range of styles, from Popular Brazilian Music (MPB) to World Music and Jazz. A truly gifted stylist, one of Denise's unique techniques is her ability to reproduce the sound of a trumpet with her voice! This amazing artistic characteristic, combined with her singing voice and beautiful guitar playing has opened many doors, resulting in several invitations to perform all over the world.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

July 18 (Thursday) at 7:00PM and 9:45PM

Albert "Tootie" Heath at the Birdland Theater

The younger brother of Percy and Jimmy Heath, Albert "Tootie" Heath has long been a top hard bop-based drummer with an open mind toward more commercial styles of jazz. After moving to New York, he debuted on record with John Coltrane. Albert Heath was with J.J. Johnson's group and the Jazztet, worked with the trios of Cedar Walton and Bobby Timmons in 1961, and recorded many records as a sideman for Riverside during that era.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

July 19 (Friday) at 5:30PM

The Birdland Big Band

Founded by drummer and musical director Tommy Igoe, the Birdland Big Band features the finest musicians in New York! Celebrating 10 years at the club, the BBB roars into action every Friday, playing the finest Jazz, Latin and Brazilian music from the world's best arrangers. After work or before a show, drinks or a great dinner, come hear one of the world's best drummers driving the hardest swinging band in New York. Experience why the BBB is the must-see weekly jazz event in New York and kick off your weekend with what critics are calling "the best live music bargain in all of NYC!"

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

July 19-20 (Friday-Saturday) at 7:00PM and 9:45PM

Lew Tabackin Trio at the Birdland Theater

Flutist and tenor saxophonist Lew Tabackin is an artist of astonishing vision. His electrifying flute playing is at once virtuosic, primordial, cross-cultural, and passionate. His distinctive tenor sax style includes the use of wide intervals, abrupt changes of mood and tempo, and purposeful fervor, all in the service of showing the full range of possibilities of his instrument - melodically, rhythmically, and dynamically. Without copying or emulating jazz greats of the past, Mr. Tabackin has absorbed elements into his style, ultimately creating his own sound and aura.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

July 20 (Saturday) at 5:30PM

Eric Comstock

Singer/pianist Eric Comstock has been called "a song's best friend," and the jazz and pop songbooks are in great hands when he is onstage at Birdland. Whether the song is by Rodgers and Hart or Ellington and Strayhorn, Paul Simon or Bob Dylan, you'll hear the lyric as if for the first time. Joining Eric will be eminent bassist/composer Sean Smith -- in all, a perfect winter Saturday supper!

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

July 21 (Sunday) at 5:30PM

The Ron Aprea Big Band with Angela DeNiro

Composer, arranger, jazz saxophonist and bandleader Ron Aprea is a big band enthusiast with a passion for the Basie Band, and has patterned his band and arrangements in the Basie style. Angela DeNiro is a native New Yorker, jazz vocalist, and voice artist, who is performing with saxophonist husband Ron Aprea. Their quintet features Angela scatting along with Ron's alto saxophone.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

July 21 (Sunday) at 7:00PM

The Sammy Figueroa Band at the Birdland Theater

Best-selling author T.J. English (The Westies, Havana Nocturne) curates a series of the best in contemporary Latin Jazz. The Dangerous Rhythms series continues with a tribute to American Latin jazz musician Cal Tjader and the Sammy Figueroa band. The band includes Sammy Figueroa (congas and leader), Felipe Fornier (vibes), Bill O'Connell (piano), Jose Claussell (bongo), Daniel Torres (bass) and Marcos Torres (timbales).

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

July 21 (Sunday) at 9:00PM and 11:00PM

The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

Grammy Award winning pianist, composer and educator Arturo O'Farrill -- leader of the "first family of Afro-Cuban Jazz" (NY Times) -- was born in Mexico and grew up in New York City. Son of the late, great composer Chico O'Farrill, Arturo was Educated at Manhattan School of Music, Brooklyn College Conservatory and the Aaron Copland School of Music at Queens College. He played piano in Carla Bley's Big Band from 1979 through 1983 and earned a reputation as a soloist in groups led by Dizzy Gillespie, Steve Turre, Freddy Cole, Lester Bowie, Wynton Marsalis and Harry Belafonte.

All tickets $40, $10 food/drink minimum

July 21 (Sunday) at 9:45PM

BURLESK! at Birdland, Hosted by Murray Hill at the Birdland Theater

BURLESK! at BIRDLAND marks the return of classic burlesque to its midtown Manhattan, Times Square roots. Each week, B!@B features a luscious line-up of seasoned, sparkling strip-teasers, each a singular, sensual delight. Overseeing the frolics is the legendary "Mr. Showbiz" himself, Murray Hill. A relentless shtick-slinger, Murray's resumé runneth over. 18 AND OVER SUGGESTED.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

TICKET INFORMATION:

Purchase tickets at: www.BirdlandJazz.com

For more information and reservations call 212-581-3080.

Ticket prices will vary by performer.

At the tables, there is a $10 food/drink minimum per person in addition to the music charge.

At the bar, the music charge will include one complimentary drink with no additional minimum.





