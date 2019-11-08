Birdland Jazz Club Releases Schedule for Week of November 18

Cyrille Aimee: A Sondheim Adventure, Brandon Goldberg Trio, Sheila Jordan Birthday Celebration and more announced for the week of November 18-November 24 at Birdland Jazz Club.

Birdland will kick-off their great week of programming with the following acts:

November 18 (Monday) at 7:00PM

Georgia Stitt & Friends

Returning to the Birdland stage after several years away is songwriter and pianist Georgia Stitt alongside her superstar singer friends and her kick-ass band. Expect to hear new songs from her forthcoming album and old favorites that celebrate art, connection, and our constant need - especially in 2019 - for re-invention.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

November 18 (Monday) at 8:30PM

Sheila Jordan Birthday Celebration at the Birdland Theater

Come celebrate Sheila Jordan's Birthday at The Birdland Theater! Entirely non-derivative, Jordan is one of only a tiny handful of jazz singers who fully deserve the appellation and for whom no other term will do.

All tickets $30-40, $10 food/drink minimum

November 18 (Monday) at 9:30PM

Jim Caruso's Cast Party

Jim Caruso's Cast Party is a wildly popular weekly soiree that brings a sprinkling of Broadway glitz and urbane wit to the legendary Birdland in New York City every Monday night. It's a cool cabaret night-out enlivened by a hilariously impromptu variety show. Showbiz superstars, backed by Steve Doyle on bass, Billy Stritch on piano and Daniel Glass on drums, hit the stage alongside up-and-comers, serving up jaw-dropping music and general razzle-dazzle.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

November 19 (Tuesday) at 7:00PM

Nicolas King at the Birdland Theater

Named "a promising pop-jazz singer" and a "polished crooner" by the New York Times, Nicolas King infuses his Broadway roots with pop and jazz in a swinging concert. Musical director for the shows will be the legendary Mike Renzi. Nicolas King was first seen on Broadway in Beauty and the Beast, in A Thousand Clowns opposite Tom Selleck, and Hollywood Arms directed by Hal Prince, all before age thirteen.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

November 19-23 (Tuesday-Sunday) at 8:30PM and 11:00PM

Cyrille Aimee: A Sondheim Adventure

Jazz vocalist Cyrille Aimée (pronounced: "Surreal Emmay") takes a deep dive into the Stephen Sondheim songbook for her scintillating new album, Move On: A Sondheim Adventure (Mack Avenue). What began as a celebration of a legendary Broadway songwriter became a work of cathartic autobiography as one song after another captured her deepest personal feelings.

All tickets $30-40, $10 food/drink minimum

November 19 (Tuesday) at 9:30PM

The Lineup with Susie Mosher at the Birdland Theater

The Lineup with Susie Mosher is a wild, anything-goes variety show featuring entertainers from the Broadway, cabaret and comedy scenes. Actress/singer Mosher hosts the spontaneous extravaganza at 9:30pm every Tuesday, and each Lineup is unique and promises to deliver an unforgettable night of quintessential NYC entertainment.

All tickets $25, $10 food/drink minimum

November 20 (Wednesday) at 5:30PM

David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band

Inspired by the noble jazz pioneers Louis Armstrong, Bix Beiderbecke, Duke Ellington, Jelly Roll Morton and their colleagues, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band breathes life and passion into America's own great art form. Now in its 17th year of residency at Birdland, the weekly post-workday engagement is the city's best musical bargain! Tuba player David Ostwald leads a rotating lineup that features talents such as clarinetist Anat Cohen, trombonist/vocalist Wycliffe Gordon, pianist Ehud Asherie, drummer Marion Felder and more!

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

November 20 (Wednesday) at 7:00PM

Ari Axelrod "A Celebration of Jewish Broadway" at the Birdland Theater

"A Celebration of Jewish Broadway" honors the songs and stories of Jewish composers and their contributions to the American Musical. Beloved melodies and lyrics by the likes of Irving Berlin, Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Schwartz, and Carole King will transport the audience back to the streets of the theatre district, your bubbie's Shabbos table, or the places of your dreams.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

November 20 (Wednesday) at 9:45PM

Jamile Staevie Quartet Album Release with Special Guest Steve Wilson at the Birdland Theater

Jamile captivates audiences with her unique phrasing influenced by her Brazilian roots that also reaches the tradition of Sarah Vaughan and Carmen McRae.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

November 21 (Thursday) at 5:30PM

Andy Ezrin Piano Trio

Multi Keyboardist Andy Ezrin was born and raised in the Boston area and began playing the piano at the age of ten. Andy has performed extensively around the world, recording and touring since 1989 with the Grammy award-winning vocal jazz group New York Voices.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

November 21 (Thursday) at 7:00PM and 9:45PM

Daryl Sherman "Satchmo the Singer" with Scott Robinson and Boots Maleson at the Birdland Theater

Manhattan mainstay Daryl Sherman returns to Birdland Theater this time focusing on jazz trumpet icon Louis Armstrong as a singer and his importance to the American Songbook. Known the world over as "Satchmo," his unique gravelly sound and phrasing influenced singers from Bing Crosby, Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald to Frank Sinatra. Inspired by renditions which covered blues, swing, to "Kiss To Build A Dream On", "Chim Chim Cheree" and "Hello Dolly" Daryl Sherman, like Satchmo, will bring out the best in them, along with highly regarded multi reed stylist Scott Robinson and string meister bassist Boots Maleson.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

November 22 (Friday) at 5:30PM

The Birdland Big Band

Founded by drummer and musical director Tommy Igoe, the Birdland Big Band features the finest musicians in New York! Celebrating 10 years at the club, the BBB roars into action every Friday, playing the finest Jazz, Latin and Brazilian music from the world's best arrangers. After work or before a show, drinks or a great dinner, come hear one of the world's best drummers driving the hardest swinging band in New York. Experience why the BBB is the must-see weekly jazz event in New York and kick off your weekend with what critics are calling "the best live music bargain in all of NYC!"

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

November 22-23 (Friday-Saturday) at 7:00PM

Brandon Goldberg Trio with Jonathan Michel and Mark Whitfield, Jr. at the Birdland Theater

Brandon Goldberg, now thirteen years old, began to play piano by ear when he was three years old. He started with classical lessons at age five, but quickly found his passion for jazz and learned about the music and its history by listening to his favorite artists including Herbie Hancock, Bill Evans, Oscar Peterson, Charlie Parker, Miles Davis, and John Coltrane, just to name a few.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

November 22-23 (Friday-Saturday) at 9:45PM

The Piaf Experience by Margot Sergent at the Birdland Theater

This enchanting show is not one to be missed. Allow yourself to be transported in time to the sonic worlds of "La Vie en Rose", "Non, je ne regrette rien", "l'Hymne à l'Amour" and other jewel songs that revolutionized the cabaret-genre and made Piaf, Trenet, Aznavour some of the greatest singer-storytellers of all time.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

November 23 (Saturday) at 5:30PM

Jay Leonhart

Combining the skills of an old school entertainer and virtuoso jazz man, bassist, vocalist and composer Jay Leonhart has been a fixture of the New York scene for over forty years. He has now recorded 15 solo albums. His first one-man show "The Bass Lesson" is being received warmly by critics and audiences.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

November 24 (Sunday) at 4:00PM

NYC Readers Jazz Awards

Lebrate Jazzmobile's 55th anniversary at the 2019 "New York City's Readers Jazz Awards" Presented With Hot House Magazine. a portion of the net proceeds will be donated to Jazzmobile to support their mission to present high quality education and performance programs - that also provide employment opportunities for our musicians and vocalists.

All tickets $55-500, $10 food/drink minimum

November 24 (Sunday) at 7:00PM

The Return of Pete 'n' Keely at the Birdland Theater

George Dvorsky and Sally Mayes recreate their starring roles in the off-Broadway hit - Pete 'n' Keely! Written by James Hindman and directed by Mark Waldrop, the show features unforgettable, period-perfect musical arrangements by Patrick Brady. The kick-ass band, under the direction of Joe Baker, will feature Bob Renino on bass and serve up hits like "Besame Mucho," "Lover," "But Beautiful, "This Could Be the Start of Something Big," "Fever" and many, many more.

All tickets $20-40, $10 food/drink minimum

November 24 (Sunday) at 8:30PM and 11:00PM

The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

Grammy Award winning pianist, composer and educator Arturo O'Farrill -- leader of the "first family of Afro-Cuban Jazz" (NY Times) -- was born in Mexico and grew up in New York City. Son of the late, great composer Chico O'Farrill, Arturo was Educated at Manhattan School of Music, Brooklyn College Conservatory and the Aaron Copland School of Music at Queens College. He played piano in Carla Bley's Big Band from 1979 through 1983 and earned a reputation as a soloist in groups led by Dizzy Gillespie, Steve Turre, Freddy Cole, Lester Bowie, Wynton Marsalis and Harry Belafonte.

All tickets $30-40, $10 food/drink minimum

November 24 (Sunday) at 9:30PM

BURLESK! at Birdland, Hosted by Murray Hill at the Birdland Theater

BURLESK! at BIRDLAND marks the return of classic burlesque to its midtown Manhattan, Times Square roots. Each week, B!@B features a luscious line-up of seasoned, sparkling strip-teasers, each a singular, sensual delight. Overseeing the frolics is the legendary "Mr. Showbiz" himself, Murray Hill. A relentless shtick-slinger, Murray's resumé runneth over. 18 AND OVER SUGGESTED.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

Purchase tickets at: www.BirdlandJazz.com

For more information and reservations call 212-581-3080.

Ticket prices will vary by performer.

At the tables, there is a $10 food/drink minimum per person in addition to the music charge.

At the bar, the music charge will include one complimentary drink with no additional minimum.





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You