Birdland Announces Kimberly Locke in CHRISTMAS IS HERE Album Release Concert

BIRDLAND will present Kimberley Locke on Monday, December 13 at 7:00 PM to celebrate the release of the new album Christmas is Here. Locke will perform selections from the album, including the Donna Summer classic "Christmas is Here" and the vintage standard "Mele Kalikimaka," in addition to traditional carols and seasonal favorites for this special time of year. She will be joined by musical director Charles Santoro on piano, John Miller on bass, and Eric Borghi on drums. There is a $30 music charge. Birdland is located at 315 West 44th Street in New York.

Kimberley Locke made a life-changing decision when she auditioned for the 2003 series of TV talent show "American Idol." She became a fan favorite, eventually placing as second runner-up and setting her on a new career path in the music industry. She signed to Curb Records after her Idol journey, where she became a successful recording artist and released three albums with the label. Among her many achievements, she's had eight Top 20 Adult Contemporary hits and four #1 Dance hits across various Billboard charts. Her #1 club hit, a remake of the Freda Payne classic "Band of Gold," was included on Billboard's "Top 50 Dance Songs of the Decade" list. She's also made history as being the only recording artist to score a #1 Christmas song on the Billboard Adult Contemporary chart three years in a row.

In 2009, Kimberley parted ways with Curb Records and became the first artist to sign a deal with Randy Jackson's record label, Dream Merchant 21 Entertainment. Two years later, she announced she was launching her own artist consulting company, I AM Entertainment, LLC. She released her first independent album, Four for the Floor, followed by a cover of "Silver Bells" four months later, and "Finally Free" the following year. She was seen at the 2016 finale of "American Idol," singing her successful 2004 single "8th World Wonder." In 2019, Kimberley was personally invited by Kristin Chenoweth to perform in her Broadway show For the Girls. Last year, Kimberley, launched her one woman show The Sum of All Parts, which traces the intimate journey down her very own yellow brick road, from growing up bi-racial, to being involved with "American Idol," to finding herself in the music that flowed throughout her life. Kimberley is the co-host of the syndicated daily television program "Dr. and the Diva," with Dr. Steve Salvatore, discussing health, food, fashion and fitness.

