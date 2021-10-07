Bianca Marroquín to Return to The Green Room 42 with WHERE YOU ARE

On Wednesday, November 10, Latin sensation Bianca Marroquín makes her way back to The Green Room 42 with an eclectic mix of musical theater, rock, Latin American classics, and her own music, telling stories from her life onstage and off through song and dance in a new show titled "Where You Are."

CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE TICKETS!

Bianca Marroquín can currently be seen on Broadway in the hit musical Chicago. She has played Roxie Hart in the Broadway company of Chicago off-and-on over the last 20 years, with over 4,000 performances. Now, for the show's return, she joins a short list of legendary women who have both played Roxie Hart and Velma Kelly in the show - including Chita Rivera, Bebe Neuwirth and Ruthie Henshall. She first played "Roxie Hart" in 2002 in Mexico City's Spanish-language production, soon thereafter she was invited to join the Broadway company where she made history becoming the first Mexican woman in a leading role on Broadway! Her other Broadway credits including Daniela in In the Heights and Carmen in The Pajama Game. She recently appeared as Chita Rivera the FX miniseries "Fosse/Verdon."