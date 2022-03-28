Becca Kidwell Brings TOGETHER INSIDE to Don't Tell Mama in April and May

MAC Award Nominee and Broadway World Cabaret Award Winner, Becca Kidwell shares her experiences as an introvert during lockdown and post-lockdown in her new show, "Together Inside," on April 30th & May 22nd at 4pm to Don't Tell Mama. Becca brings her struggles and joys to life with the assistance of music director, Matt Baker, and her director, Jeff Harnar.

The show delves into the joys of enriched social life in the midst of isolation and the isolation in the midst of vaccinated crowds through standards and popular songs by Jerry Lieber & Mike Stoller, Arthur Schwartz & Howard Dietz, Carmen Lombardo & John Jacob Loeb, Charlie Chaplin, Hoagy Carmichael & Jane Brown Thompson, Vincent Youmans, Billy Rose & Edward Eliscu, Johnny Mercer & Hoagy Carmichael, Carole King, John Lennon & Paul McCartney, Tom Waits, Shaina Taub, and LeAnn Rimes. In addition, the show features original songs by Tracy Stark, Meg Flather, and the debut of the title song by Ms. Kidwell.

Becca Kidwell has previously presented a variety of shows including her Broadway World Cabaret Award winning tribute show, "My Maybe World: the music of Mary Chapin Carpenter," her critically acclaimed "Show of Dares," and she received a MAC Award nomination for her debut show, "A Song and Its Girl" in 2018. Nightlife Exchange's Michael Barbieri wrote that "her delivery of lyrics...was so heartfelt and relatable." And Cabaret Scenes critic Bart Greenberg said "[Becca] lives within the lyrics, with perfect diction and idiomatic phrasing that can reveal several levels of meaning to the words."

"Together Inside," runs at Don't Tell Mama (www.donttellmamanyc.com, 343 West 46th Street, NYC, 212-757-0788) on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 4PM and Sunday, May 22, 2022 at 4PM. There is a $20 cover charge and 2 drink minimum. Don't Tell Mama is a CASH-ONLY room. PROOF OF VACCINATION REQUIRED. For more information, visit www.beccackidwell.com