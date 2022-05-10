Becca Kidwell Announces June Date For Celebrated TOGETHER INSIDE show

MAC nominee and Broadway World Award Winner, Becca Kidwell adds an additional performance of her highly praised show, TOGETHER INSIDE, on Friday, June 10th at 7pm at Don't Tell Mama in addition to her performance on Sunday, May 22nd at 4pm.

Following her successful opening on April 30th, Becca Kidwell continues to share her introverted pandemic challenges along with her creative team, her music director Matt Baker and her director Jeff Harnar. The show takes a heartfelt look at Becca's quest for connection.

The show debuts Kidwell's songwriting chops with the title song, "Together Inside."

The musical monologue also features original songs by Tracy Stark and Meg Flather, and offerings from standards and popular songs by: Carole King, John Lennon & Paul McCartney, Arthur Schwartz & Howard Dietz, Shaina Taub, and more to express the full pathos of her lockdown journey. Broadway World's Stephen Mosher describes the show as "fifty-five minutes of enchantment, of humanity, of humor and honesty, and of great storytelling."

This is Becca Kidwell's fifth solo show since her auspicious debut in 2017, for which she received a MAC award nomination in 2018. Cabaret Scenes critic Bart Greenberg said "[Becca] lives within the lyrics, with perfect diction and idiomatic phrasing that can reveal several levels of meaning to the words."

"Together Inside," runs at Don't Tell Mama (www.donttellmamanyc.com/shows), 343 West 46th Street, NYC, 212-757-0788) on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at 4PM and Friday, June 10, 2022 at 7PM. There is a $20 cover charge and a $20 minimum (must include 2 drinks). Don't Tell Mama is a CASH-ONLY room. PROOF OF VACCINATION REQUIRED. For more information, visit www.beccackidwell.com

Photo Credit: Stephen Mosher