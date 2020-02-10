BeBe Zahara Benet, Bob the Drag Queen and More to Premiere NUBIA at Roulette in March

NUBIA, taking place March 5th and 6th at Brooklyn's Roulette, is an all-new show celebrating opulence, regality, and pure, unadulterated Black excellence. This world premiere presentation will feature six of the most celebrated queens in drag herstory: Bebe Zahara Benet, Bob the Drag Queen, Monique Heart, Peppermint, Shea Couleé and The Vixen. The brainchild of RuPaul's Drag Race season 1 winner and All Stars 3 favorite, Bebe Zahara Benet, NUBIA is the first-ever drag tour with an all-Black cast. NUBIA celebrates performers of color within the drag art form and gives fans of all backgrounds a chance to get in touch with their inner queen and escape their lives for an evening.

Bebe Zahara Benet: "NUBIA was born out of necessity. I grew tired of seeing tours with casts that don't represent the diversity or talent within the LGBTQ community-or the world around us. And that's not a sentiment that is exclusive to me. Many performers of color feel the same way. I wanted to shake things up and show people that a tour headlined by entertainers of color is worthy, exciting and profitable."

No one commands the drag art form quite like performers of color: their struggles, their triumphs, their stories poured out onto stages around the world each and every day. Still, Black drag entertainers go largely ignored by promoters and underappreciated by patrons because of their lack of visibility. NUBIA is here to change that by celebrating the powerful and dynamic queer performers that came before, while simultaneously blazing the trail for those who will follow.

Shows will take place on Thursday, March 5th at 8pm; and Friday, March 6th at 8pm and 11pm. Tickets for all performances are available here. Roulette is located at 509 Atlantic Avenue in Brooklyn, very close to the Barclays Center.

NUBIA will continue its journey throughout the year with a rotating cast of inspiring queens. For updates, follow @NUBIATour on Instagram.





