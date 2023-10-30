Barbara Bleier and Austin Pendleton Bring OLD FRIENDS! Back To Pangea

November 21st and 28th will see return of cabaret darlings after UK triumph.

By: Oct. 30, 2023

POPULAR

Review: NIGHTMARE DOLLHOUSE at Teatro SEA @ The Clemente is a thrill! Photo 1 NIGHTMARE DOLLHOUSE Earns Its Name
Photos: SPEAK LOW: THE MUSIC OF KURT WEILL at Rose Theater Opens Cabaret Convention Photo 2 Kurt Weill Focus Of First Night Of Cabaret Convention
Review: 90S DREAMS FAN FEST at Stitch Bar & Blues Reunites TV Sitcom California Dreams Cas Photo 3 California Dreams Reunion Packs Midtown Bar
Review: DRACULA: LORD OF THE DARK Thrills And Chills At THE GREEN ROOM 42 Photo 4 DRACULA Cabaret Bites Beautifully At TGR42

Barbara Bleier and Austin Pendleton Bring OLD FRIENDS! Back To Pangea

Barbara Bleier and Austin Pendleton Bring OLD FRIENDS! Back To Pangea

KICK OFF THE HOLIDAYS WITH "OLD FRIENDS" CABARET DARLINGS
Barbara Bleier, Austin Pendleton, Gretchen Cryer AND Richard Maltby Jr.
AT PANGEA, TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 21ST AND NOVEMBER 28TH

Back by popular demand after their sold-out shows at Pangea and a critically acclaimed show in London, beloved actors, writers and performers Barbara Bleier and Austin Pendleton host their old friends, lyricist Richard Maltby and songwriter/actress Gretchen Cryer for an evening of song and celebration. 

Barbara and Austin recently made their London debut to reviewers' acclaim. A British critic stated "In Britain, the term 'national treasure' is rather often tossed around, but we'd say this duo would seem to qualify," -- JC, London Large. 

Now the two cabaret darlings bring together their 'old friends' to charm the audience with new songs, old songs, published and unpublished songs, trios, quartets, and comedic banter that will have the audience falling in love with the characters they each bring to life through song.

Under the musical direction of Paul Greenwood. Tuesday, November 21st, and November 28th both shows at 7 pm.

Reservations at Pangea, 178 2nd Ave., NYC www.pangeanyc.com, 212-995-0900 

Barbara Bleier has a website HERE



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
Russ Lorenson to Host An Evening Celebrating The Release Of STANDARD TIME: LIVE IN NEW YOR Photo
Russ Lorenson to Host An Evening Celebrating The Release Of 'STANDARD TIME: LIVE IN NEW YORK'

Internationally renowned entertainer Russ Lorenson will host an evening celebrating the release of his new album Standard Time: Live In New York. All proceeds benefit the American Songbook Association/Cabaret Scenes Magazine. Get all the details here!

2
Kiki Ball-Change to Make Joes Pub Debut With Holiday Cabaret, HANUKIKI Photo
Kiki Ball-Change to Make Joe's Pub Debut With Holiday Cabaret, HANUKIKI

Join Kiki Ball-Change for an uproarious holiday cabaret, HANUKIKI, at Joe's Pub on Wednesday, December 13th at 9:30PM.

3
Howard Ashman Tribute At 92NY Charms Photo
Howard Ashman Tribute At 92NY Charms

The Lyrics & Lyricists program embraces the words that Howard Ashman put in the mouths of a mermaid, cutler, a beat, a plant, etc.

4
Ute Lemper Takes Audience TRAVELING Photo
Ute Lemper Takes Audience TRAVELING

Everything they say about Ute Lemper is true.

From This Author - Stephen Mosher

Stephen Mosher is the author of The Sweater Book (a collection of his photography featuring celebrated artists from the entertainment communities of New York, Los Angeles, and London), Lived In Crazy ... Stephen Mosher">(read more about this author)

Barbara Bleier and Austin Pendleton Bring OLD FRIENDS! Back To PangeaBarbara Bleier and Austin Pendleton Bring OLD FRIENDS! Back To Pangea
Photos: Ute Lemper Is Timeless In TIME TRAVELER at Joe's PubPhotos: Ute Lemper Is Timeless In TIME TRAVELER at Joe's Pub
Review: Alexander Silber Glimmers Bright As The North Star In THE HOUR OF THE PEARL at The Green Room 42Review: Alexander Silber Glimmers Bright As The North Star In THE HOUR OF THE PEARL at The Green Room 42
Review: James Beaman Comes Out With LIVED EXPERIENCE at The TriadReview: James Beaman Comes Out With LIVED EXPERIENCE at The Triad

Videos

See New Footage of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY North American Tour Video
See New Footage of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY North American Tour
HERE LIES LOVE Cast Members Perform Unplugged Version of 'Walk Like A Woman' Video
HERE LIES LOVE Cast Members Perform Unplugged Version of 'Walk Like A Woman'
Watch HERE LIES LOVE Cast Members Perform 'Opposite Attraction' Unplugged Video
Watch HERE LIES LOVE Cast Members Perform 'Opposite Attraction' Unplugged
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HADESTOWN
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
THE SHARK IS BROKEN
HERE LIES LOVE

Recommended For You