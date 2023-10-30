Barbara Bleier and Austin Pendleton Bring OLD FRIENDS! Back To Pangea

KICK OFF THE HOLIDAYS WITH "OLD FRIENDS" CABARET DARLINGS

Barbara Bleier, Austin Pendleton, Gretchen Cryer AND Richard Maltby Jr.

AT PANGEA, TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 21ST AND NOVEMBER 28TH

Back by popular demand after their sold-out shows at Pangea and a critically acclaimed show in London, beloved actors, writers and performers Barbara Bleier and Austin Pendleton host their old friends, lyricist Richard Maltby and songwriter/actress Gretchen Cryer for an evening of song and celebration.

Barbara and Austin recently made their London debut to reviewers' acclaim. A British critic stated "In Britain, the term 'national treasure' is rather often tossed around, but we'd say this duo would seem to qualify," -- JC, London Large.

Now the two cabaret darlings bring together their 'old friends' to charm the audience with new songs, old songs, published and unpublished songs, trios, quartets, and comedic banter that will have the audience falling in love with the characters they each bring to life through song.

Under the musical direction of Paul Greenwood. Tuesday, November 21st, and November 28th both shows at 7 pm.

Reservations at Pangea, 178 2nd Ave., NYC www.pangeanyc.com, 212-995-0900

Barbara Bleier has a website HERE.