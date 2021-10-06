Barb Bailey to Present HOLLYWOOD - OUT OF THE BOX at Don't Tell Mama

Chicago-based singer Barb Bailey is premiering her new show, Hollywood-Out of the Box on Friday, November 5 at 7 PM at Don't Tell Mama. Music director is Bobby Schiff. Special guest is bassist, singer and composer, Brandi Disterheft. The show is a heartwarming and hilarious story about how a baby was found in a cardboard box in Wheeling, West Virginia and how she ended up in Hollywood for 14 years in the music business. That baby was Barb.

Bailey promises that her escapades with famous stars are tell-all, "bombshell and UNFORGETTABLE." The song list is eclectic, from Stephen Sondheim to Ella Fitzgerald to Lady Gaga and everything in between. Her message through songs and entertainment is, "It doesn't matter how we start out in this world-what matters is what we do with it."

Bailey has run an artist booking company for many years, Barb Bailey Entertainment. Although singing for most of her life, Bailey only began singing and performing in theatres and night clubs about ten years ago. It was a fateful turn of events that put her on this career path. One day in late October back then, she received a call from Chicago cabaret venue Davenport's about a show she'd booked there. But, she'd uncharacteristically forgotten all about it. Bailey had booked the show back in February for December 7th and the club needed the promo to put up on their website. Cut to the chase: Bailey wound up keeping the booking-with herself as the replacement. She's been performing professionally ever since.

For reservations and more information, visit www.donttellmamanyc.com

Don't Tell Mama is located at 343 West 46th St., NYC