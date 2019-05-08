Bagels And Broadway Host Valerie Smaldone Comes to STARS IN THE ALLEY, May 10

There are good reasons Valerie Smaldone, a 5x Billboard Award winning broadcaster, held the record for #1 personality in the New York Radio market, and her warm, mellifluous voice is only one of them

Valerie will be putting that to use on Friday, May 10th, when she serves as the "voice of god" announcer for Broadway League's Stars in the Alley on Friday May 10th at 1:00pm. The event in Broadway's legendary Shubert Alley-west of Seventh Avenue between 44th & 45th streets- features performances from over 25 Broadway shows from the 2018-2019 season. The yearly event adds to the anticipation and excitement of the Tony Awards season, which culminates on Sunday, June 9th at Radio City Music Hall, on the big night.

Since leaving her spot on WLTX/106.7 LiteFM after 24 years, Valerie has excelled at voiceover work, entertainment specials, event hosting, writing and acting off-broadway, and as a Celebrity Guest on Broadway. For just over a year, she's been hosting a show every Saturday at 9am on AM970, called Bagels and Broadway, featuring interviews with Broadway talent and behind the scenes movers and shakers, as well as food news from all five boroughs. The weekly show has featured: Joe Iconis, Renee Taylor, Julie Halston, Jennifer Tepper, Winnie Holtzman, Nicholas Guest and many other actors, producers, directors.

In December, Valerie created a Bagels and Broadway special on WICKED, titled For Good: Celebrating 15 Years of WICKED on Broadway, which featured the social themes of WICKED and outreach programs that have sprung up around the show.







