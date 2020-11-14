BWW TV: Catching Up with Two-Time BroadwayWorld Award-Winning Crooner Mark William!

Two years ago today Mark made his NYC cabaret debut!

Mark William made quite a splash 2 years ago with his nightclub debut at The Green Room 42. This led to the release of his critically-acclaimed solo album, 'Mark William: Come Croon With Me', which has been called "The Album of the Year" by Peter Filichia of BroadwayRadio, and is available on all streaming platforms and on Amazon.

Mark is also the recipient of two BWW Cabaret Awards: Best Debut and Best Independent Album.

We thought it would be fun to have Mark reminisce on this anniversary, and to find out what this baby-faced baritone has in store for the future. We know he's working on a brand-new musical, in which he will star, among other things. As a holiday treat, Mark has sent a wonderful, uplifting medley for all to enjoy.

Photo Credit: Nathan Johnson

