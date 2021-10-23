BWW Review: With JACKIEVISION: THE TOUR, Jackie Cox Commands The Stage With Television's Coming Of Age At The Green Room 42

Friends, Queens, Television... Lend Me Your Eras!

Well, my Lambkins, Wednesday night's performance of JACKIEVISION: THE TOUR at The Greenroom 42 delivered bundles of laughs, and songs, and spoofs OH MY! RuPaul's Drag Race finalist, Jackie Cox, was in fine fettle as she took to the stage to walk, sing and joke her way through television's golden, silver, and streaming ages. See, that's the premise of the show - taking her cue from her latest TV fave, Jackie kicks off paying homage to the FABULOUS Kathryn Hahn's Agnes from WANDAVISION by dressing the part and being wicked as well as wickedly funny. Jackie's vision is a drag send-up meets a STAR TREK whiplash around the sun to take her audience back in time and then forward in time in a nifty walk-through of the history of the television shows we all dove into during our recent... PANdicament. Having caught the lady's act as part of the HELL's KITCHENETTES, a tight, talented, trio of drag mavens whose vocals impressed as much as their production values, we knew going in that this drag diva had the pipes to sing her way through. What a joy it was to NOT be disappointed on that front because getting to hear Jackie solo was a treat to the ears. The lady really can sing out Louise. Add to that her fine lipsynch numbers and superbly timed stand-up comedy and what we got was pure drag. Bobby totally understands that lipsynch is an art and that it ain't just mouthing the words, and that stand up is an art that is more than telling one-liners, but when a queen can lip-it AND sing it and joke it in a seamless 90-minute cabaret set, then you most definitely have our attention.

Sometimes performing her own spoof lyrics to familiar numbers and other times belting the songs as intended with power and panache, Jakie moved from the 1950s to the modern-day stopping off in each era to make fantastic costume changes and a hilarious mishmash out of the television wasteland. Of particular note to this latent Trekie, was her SWINGING ON A STAR send-up of the 1960s finest contribution to television, STAR TREK. Fully decked out as Number 1, the first first officer of the Starship Enterprise, La Jackie showed us her nerd, complete with lyrics that incorporated words like Vulcan, Ferengi, and Klingon (Qapla!). Jackie's 1980s brought on the POWER OF LOVE, FOOTLOOSE, and WHAT A FEELING medley that she belted from the stage then bolted into the audience to dance and play her way through the entire house, giving her all for her peeps. Whether she was engaging her audience from the stage or from down in the stalls with the proles, Jackie's energy was felt by all and her entertainment warp factor was 10.

As it turns out, my dears, this particular Wednesday, October 20th was Ms. Cox's 11th Dragaversary, as she first donned the heels and wigs on that night in 2010 - don't choke my angels! That WAS 11 years ago - and every one of us present for this show felt a touch more pride for being at TGR42. Now, we must get back to the lady's singing, because one must say something about her beautifully heart-tugging rendition of DISNEYLAND. Howard Ashman's lyric "...on a western breeze, Magic carpet please, carry me away." to Marvin Hamlisch's notes in Jackie Cox's voice reached out to one and all, conjuring memories of us as TV glued children looking through that ever-changing portal at stories that made us all dream of magic, of space, of the wild, wild west, of adventures to far off lands that time forgot. Is JACKIEVISION: THE TOUR a show for everybody? You bet your sweet life it is because drag is an art that is for everybody and Jackie Cox deserves a real queen's crown for her performance, but all LIttle Bobby can give her here is...

5 Out Of 5 Rainbows

All Photos By That Adorable Stephen Mosher