BWW Review: Kim David Smith Brings A WERY WEIMAR CHRISTMAS To Club Cumming

Heigh-Ho Friends & "Family"! Bobby Patrick your RAINBOW Reviewer here. Putting the silent T in CABARET to bring you all the T.

"How would you like to see Kim David Smith at Club Cumming on Monday night?" says my editor to me. "Who dat?" says I... "Oh he's a Kabarett (with a capital K and some extra queer T) artiste who models his performance after the German Weimar Kabarett style of the early 20th century," says he... "That sounds HORRIBLE!" says I... "I'll Do it!" and off we went to what is FAST becoming Bobby's favorite nightspot on the Manhattan Map. Favorite because of wonderful surprises like Kim David Smith-A WERY WEIMAR CHRISTMAS. So, my little melinialambs, once upon a history lesson (snore) in the Germany between the wars, the rule of the day was known as the Weimar Republic and, much like the roaring 20s in the good ol' USofA, there was a great deal of subversive exploration going on especially in the entertainment world of Kabaretts, night clubs, and other music hot spots; only MUCH more subversive, and about a thousand times more queer than anything puritanical Americans could ever come up with. Also, Germans would NEVER have allowed alcohol to become illegal. Mix all of that with a sexy Australian accent in a delicious leather-clad cabaret cocktail, shake it up, pour it out and you have Kim David Smith's glorious Tannenbaum of a Christmas show.

Now, the frame of reference that those of us born before 1980ish have for this very particular style is Kander & Ebb's CABARET with its central, seedy MC character played by Joel Grey & Alan Cumming a total of 3 times each. While Cabaret the musical is a finely crafted work of art that has grown an changed from its initial production in the 1960s me dears, in the show, the heaviness of the oncoming Nazi storm pervades and a little bit obscures the fun, naughty, light tones in a minor key party atmosphere that was the Weimar style. This oeuvre lives on today in the uber-sexy Smith and his guests at Monday night's fete, fittingly set down at Alan's Club Cumming.

If you were born after the 1980s... Bobby's got nuthin for ya, just go see Smith perform and you will GET IT, we promise!

Entertainment to amuse and titillate was the mode of the evening and the scrumptious Smith decked out in all black leather furlined Santa eveningwear set the tone brilliantly with his PIRATE JENNY. "Not a Christmas song Bobby!" says you. "I KNOW!" says I... perfection. In fact, a mixture is the perfect way to describe A WERY WEIMAR CHRISTMAS. Mixing a setlist of naughty and nice, sexy and seasonal, and even English and German, KDS sprinkles a touch of Madonna in with a lot of Minogue (his personal goddess) and makes a compelling program out of a dark, bitter-sweet Christmas chocolate. His homages to Minogue included his own wonderful takes on IN YOUR EYES (mashed up with SLOW), RADIO ON and ALL THE LOVERS. All this plus Christmas offerings like; HAVE YOURSELF A MERRY LITTLE CHRISTMAS (with the proper "Muddle Through" Judy lyrics from MEET ME IN ST. LOUIS), The Waitresses' hilarious CHRISTMAS WRAPPING, and he even makes a nice holiday tie-in to his own wonderfully seductive composition, SHOOTING STAR from his Nova and Super Nova albums.

KDS's perfect diction and bright but silken voice which lies in a glorious valley somewhere between tenor and baritone is layered and nuanced and never pushed for power. He doesn't need to because he knows exactly how much the space he's playing in needs in order to fill it without overflowing. Slinking his way into the audience a few times, making sure to touch and tease his fans on his way to perching on the bar, he embodies the subtlety of a style that is meant to get under your skin in ways that challenge the status quo and your own uptight tightie-whities. Does Smith have the kind of Gender-Queer sex appeal that would make a straight man squirm and ask himself a few uncomfortable questions? You bet he does, and if you're a gay - even the kind of gay with an overly long list of Grindr "Not Into Thises" - you will find yourself inclining toward this artiste's magnetism no matter your prejudices, and if you're a woman, you already have all the taste and distinction one needs to love Smith's bell-ringing act. David Smith Kim also gathered 3 lovely ladies to share his stage and give the audience a few extra gifts. His own music director and accompanist, Tracy Stark (the busiest woman in show biz) had the audience laughing and singing along with her SANTA LOST A HO! His Weimar Mother, Muse & chanteuse Karen Kohler brought the house down with laughter singing Surabaya Santa - a paean to the trials of being Mrs. Claus and then built the house back up again with a mash-up of a couple of centuries-old traditional carols in German and English. Natalie Joy Johnson 's patter had us all doubled over with laughter even at her off-the-cuff naughty Karen Carpenter joke right before her marvelous rendition of Merry Christmas Darling.

KDS will return to Club Cumming for their New Years' offering and will be back there next year on March 2, so click his webby-site link below and keep up so you can get tickets ASAP. You do not want to miss this fab fellow's performances. And so my lambkins, A WERY WEIMAR CHRISTMAS was the perfect lower east side holiday outing for this rainbow reviewer and I must give Kim David Smith a 5 out of 5 Rainbows for his wonderful WEIMAR KABARETT.

