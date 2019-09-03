BWW Review: Clint Holmes Thrills at Birdland

The Broadway at Birdland series had one of the country's finest pop/jazz vocalists on it's stage last night. No....it wasn't Marilyn Maye, however the cheering and constant standing ovations Clint Holmes was receiving after each spectacular song interpretation was very similar to the audience enthusiasm at a marvelous Marilyn performance. In the creative soul of Clint Holmes a tune you have heard many times gets deconstructed and reconstructed in ways that create a new work of art.

It is always a danger for a singer to push the musical envelope on well known standards. They might take the audience to uncomfortable rhythmic and harmonic territory. Not so with Clint Holmes. He paints a new and exciting world in every song he sings. Clint also has one of the most extraordinary musicians aiding him in this musical odyssey, Christian Tamburr a virtuoso pianist/vibraphonist and composer. Christian fabricates harmonies that produce a whole new texture for a familiar standard. The combination of this musical brilliance is not just a show, it's an experience not to be missed.

Like Marilyn Maye, Clint Holmes with each appearance in New York City keeps adding to his loyal and passionate fan base and they were out in abundance at Birdland for last night's "experience".

Article & Photos by: Stephen Sorokoff



Paul Sikivio, Bass, John Davis, Drums, Kenny Rampton, trumpet, Christian Tamburr, Clint Holmes



