BWW Previews: Matt Baker Presents THE MUSIC OF RODGERS AND HART Live Streaming on April 8th at 7 pm

While preparing a list of scheduled events happening on Facebook Live, Youtube, Instagram, and other platforms, I realized that it wouldn't be ready to be posted on Broadway World in a manner timely enough to inform fans of Matt Baker that he has another live streaming concert happening this very day.

The prolific Mr. Baker has been performing throughout the week ever since the period of physical distancing began, sometimes every other day and, once, at 7:30 in every time zone for people across the country to enjoy his music during the dinner hour. Having tuned in for several of his concerts I can say it is a pleasure to hear his take on some of the great music from throughout the years. Often he takes requests but tonight's show is all Rodgers and Hart (reason enough to tune in, in this writer's opinion). A truly likable man and gifted pianist, Mr. Baker's work is worth a special mention if only to alert his fans. So, fans, please note:

Matt Baker, Wednesday, April 8th at 7 pm EST on his Facebook page HERE

Please check back here on Broadway World Cabaret for updates on other live streaming events, as a schedule is being prepared for your convenience.





