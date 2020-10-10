BWW Previews: Jamie deRoy & friends Presents TREASURES FROM THE ARCHIVES October 11th

The Incomparable Jamie deRoy is still entertaining after all these years.

Jamie deRoy & friends presents Treasures From the Archives Airing Sunday, October 11, 2020 at 7:30.

This episode starts off with rare archival footage of Jamie deRoy at Upstairs at Greene Street. On February 7, 1985, Sylvia Miles brought her filmmaker friend Nelson Sullivan (March 5 1948 - July 4, 1989) who asked if he could film the performance! Not only did he capture her entire performance, a rarity in 1985, but one of Jamie's favorite ad libs, that was said prior to her singing Weeden and Finkle's song: I Don't Have to Know How Rotten You Are To Love You!

You will be treated by performances by Paul Balfour at Steve McGraw's on May 31, 1990, Mary Bond Davis at The Metropolitan Room filmed on June 28, 2006 and David Campbell at Don't Tell Mama from the show on November 20, 1998. He was on a work Visa from Australia then, and now is a big star over there!

There is also an appearance by Jim Gaffigan, early in his career, at Laurie Beechman Theater on November 19, 1999. Since then Jim has gone on to become a top name in comedy with numerous TV Specials, movies and correspondent on CBS SUNDAY MORNING.

And last but certainly not least, on December 4, 2000, Tony Award Winner Daisy Eagan brought along her friend Clarke Thorell to accompany her at the West Bank Café's Laurie Beechman Theater singing Lucy Simon's Wynken, Blynken and Nod, that she recorded for Jamie's CD The Child in Me, Volume 2.

The musical directors on this episode include: Rod Hausen Paul Balfour, Christopher Denny, Lanny Meyers and Clarke Thorell.

The performances were filmed over many years starting in 1985 at Upstairs at Greene Street, Steve McGraw's, Don't Tell Mama, Metropolitan Room and Laurie Beechman Theater.

Jamie deRoy & friends is directed by Barry Kleinbort and videotaped by Russell Bouthiller.

Jamie deRoy & friends will air on Sunday, October 11 at 7:30 PM on Spectrum Channel 56, RCN Channel 83, and Verizon FIOS Channel 34, as well as on East Hampton LTV Channel 20 on multiple dates.

