BWW Previews: JAMIE DEROY & FRIENDS Strings Attached: Part 2 Airs January 31st

Appearing on this episode, all playing or accompanied by a stringed instrument are:

Jay Leonhart on his Bass at Carolines from November 12, 1992.

Well-Strung: Edmund Bagnell (Violin), Christopher Marchant (Violin), Daniel Shevlin (Cello) & Trevor Wadleigh (Viola) from their appearance at Birdland Feb 16, 2020.

Also from Birdland October 12, 2005 are Ann Crumb (1950 - 2019) and Leenya Rideout on violins.

Susannah McCorkle (1946 - 2001) and Al Gafa on Guitar at Don't Tell Mama April 24, 1998

Heather Bixler on Violin and Jon Hicks on Guitar at the Metropolitan Room from April 1, 2008

Randi Driscoll at the piano with David Eggar on Cello and Noah Heldman on Percussion from their performance at Birdland on October 12, 2005.

The show is directed by Barry Kleinbort and Produced and edited by Russell Bouthiller.

Jamie deRoy & friends Strings Attached: Part 2 will air on Sunday, January 31st at 7:30 PM on Spectrum Channel 56, RCN Channel 83, and Verizon FIOS Channel 34, as well as on East Hampton LTV Channel 20 later on multiple dates

In loving memory of Ann Crumb (May 25.1950 - October 31, 2019) and Susannah McCorkle (January 1, 1946 - May 19, 2001)