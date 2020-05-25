BWW Previews: Fleur Seule, Dawn Derow and Ben Vereen Invite Fans To Special Shows

Along with the regularly scheduled shows available online, these days there is no dearth of pop-ups, one-offs, special performances, and benefits. Artists are creating new content every day and some of those artists have asked Broadway World Cabaret to invite readers to their parties. Below, we are pleased to bring you their personal invitations, including details on their shows and the links where you can catch them in action.

May 28th and May 31st Fleur Seule ST. JUDE FUNDRAISER & ALLYSON BRIGG'S BIRTHDAY



Dear friends! I have two special shows this week! I am calling the shows "Fleur Seule LIVE" and have two specialty streams this week. 5/28 at 6 pm is a joint fundraiser with St. Jude Children's Hospital and 5/31 is my birthday celebration on Zoom with a Salsa Night at 6 pm. Going forward, I will be keeping my Wed/Fri LIVE schedule on Facebook/Instagram at 6 pm EST for June. My website calendar page will always have the info: www.fleurseule.com/calendar

The Fleur Seule Facebook page is HERE



May 28th and May 31st Dawn Derow TIN PAN ALLEY VIRTUAL CONCERTS

Here's a little historya??i?? You already knew I grew up on Cape Cod - In the summer of 2017, I started Gig-ing in Ptown. This will be my 3rd summer as an "out-of town" regular at TPA. Paul & Jack are the owners- they are the best- every time I enter that place it feels like home! They have been doing take-out meals during the pandemic and for May & June have kept their promise to many of their artists - to move the gigs online through FACEBOOK LIVE - on the Tin Pan Alley Provincetown page, bringing the piano bar feel to living rooms all over the county. A big thank you to Mike Flanagan who's the new Artistic Director and has been organizing all of this... so that ya artists can still make a little money and perform!! Hopefully In July we will all get back to being there in person/tucked into the tiny stage or perched up on top the piano singing torch songs. They have been doing Tues/Thurs/and Sunday online concerts and hundreds are tuning in.



My first two dates are - May 28 & 31 7-8 pm but I might sing a little longer depending on "song requests." I've prepared a variety of songs from Eydie Gormé to Elton John to Sara Bareilles, along with some "Broadway & Jazz" standards, and might even pull out my guitar for a couple of tunes. BUT- I welcome song requests in the comments. Its always a fun challenge at TPA when an audience member writes a song title on a cocktail napkin and you look at your pianist and try to improvise through it (if you have never sung that song before) SO... being online- (without my pianist) these days, there are so many karaoke tracks readily available - it's easy to pull up and give it a go.



I will also be streaming this on my INSTAGRAM LIVE! @dawnderow



Tips are encouraged through Venmo

@dawn-derow



(Bikini attire optional)

The Tin Pan Alley Provincetown page, where Dawn's shows will play is HERE



June 18th VIRTUAL VEREEN AND FRIENDS BENEFIT FOR THE HOMELESS

Thursday, June 18, 6:00 pm Virtual Vereen and Friends: a Benefit for Care for The Homeless (CFH) and Our COVID-19 Relief Efforts For Homeless New Yorkers. Mr. Vereen, a CFH Ambassador, will host a special event to raise much-needed funds in this time of crisis. Celebrity guests will include Al Roker, Wayne Brady, David Copperfield, Brian Cranston, Brian Stokes Mitchell and the one and only Chita Rivera. Information can be seen in the image below and at the CFH website HERE

