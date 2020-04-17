BWW Previews: Facebook Live Events Schedule For A Weekend Of Pop and Rock Music Lovers

Hannah Macdonald at Beck Media & Marketing has been most helpful in helping Broadway World Cabaret to stay up to date on online musical entertainment available for music lovers whose tastes go beyond the usual cabaret fare. Believing that all music should be celebrated, we at BWW would like to present that schedule here:

FRIDAY EVENTS:

a-? Beatport is hosting "ReConnect. A Global Music Series" benefiting COVID relief efforts starting Friday, April 17 at Noon PT on the Beatport Facebook page. Participating DJs include Tiesto (4 pm PT Fri Apr 17), David Guetta (performing under his Jack Back alias), Maceo Plex, Bob Moses, Kaskade, Claude VonStroke, Erick Morillo, Claptone, Sasha, Luciano, Flight Facilities, and more.

a-? LiveXLive will produce and air "Music Lives," 48 hours of non-stop live streaming to benefit MusiCares starting Friday at 7 PM ET. J Balvin will curate and host the Music Lives 'Pa La Cultura' block which will feature his DJ and long time parcero DJ Pope, Anitta, Arcángel, Manuel Medrano and more.

a-? Confirmed artists include Big Gigantic (DJ Set), Brytiago, Curtis Roach, DJ Bash, Dr. Fresch, Eladio Carrion, Fonseca, Gente De Zona, Gigolo y la Exce, Gioli & Assia, Kevvo, Elephante, Maddy O'Neal, MATOMA, Maxi, Michigander, Mihali, Nahko, Nas, Nik West, No Suits, Rafa Pabon, SNBRN, Stefan Benz, Swae Lee, Tabi, The Funk Hunters, Trippie Redd, Two Feet, Two Friends and 10K.Caash.

a-? Diplo & Major Lazer are going live 3x a week. Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday night you can check out themed #COVIDseries sets. All Friday and Saturday lives are on Diplo's page and Sunday sets are on the Major Lazer Facebook page.

a-? Raising Cane's is hosting a virtual concert this Friday at 8 PM CT, featuring Better Than Ezra frontman Kevin Griffin. The performance will be streamed on the Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers Facebook Page and viewers will be able to donate to the Bella Bowman Foundation.

a-? Royal Opera House is going live every Friday at 7 PM UK time with a different classic performance.

a-? Blues guitarist and vocalist Samantha Fish is going live every Friday at noon CT exclusively on her Facebook page.

SATURDAY EVENTS:

a-? On Saturday, April 18, the World Health Organization (WHO) and Global Citizen will present One World: Together At Home Global Special that will stream globally on Facebook and Instagram.

a-? Curated in collaboration with Lady Gaga, the lineup of entertainers includes Alicia Keys, Amy Poehler, Awkwafina, Camila Cabello, Lizzo, Celine Dion, Ellen Degeneres, Jennifer Lopez, LL Cool J, Lupita Nyong'o, Matthew McConaughey, Oprah Winfrey, Pharrell Williams, Sam Smith, Shawn Mendes, Taylor Swift, Usher, Victoria Beckham, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, Idris, and Sabrina Elba, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Stevie Wonder and many more.

a-? David Guetta will go live on Saturday at 6 PM ET for a two-hour performance to raise money for non-profit organizations WHO, Feeding America, Feeding South Florida, and French Fondation Hôpitaux de Paris. Get more details here.

a-? DJ Dillon Francis is going live Saturday at 8 PM PT.

SUNDAY EVENTS:

a-? Candace Cameron Bure and Kirk Cameron are hosting a benefit concert exclusively on Facebook this Sunday, April 19, at 5 PM PT, for Samaritan's Purse. Performances by Casting Crowns, Mercy Me, Newsboys, Natalie Grant, Matthew West, For King and Country, Gloria Gaynor and more. Get more details here.

ONGOING EVENTS:

a-? Metallica is doing #MetallicaMondays on Facebook every Monday at 5pmPT / 8pmET to share some of their best performances.

a-? Michael Bublé is going live daily at 2 PM PT. Mondays are focused on Cooking; Tuesdays on Exercise; Wednesdays on Entertainment; Thursdays on Games; and, Fridays on Recap & Q&A.

a-? Switchfoot is going live on Facebook today at 4 PM PT and taking song requests from fans.

a-? Matthew West is doing "Quarantine Quiet Time" daily on his Facebook page.

a-? Every Tuesday, Phish is doing "Dinner and A Movie."

a-? Melissa Etheridge is going live on Facebook every day at 3 PM PST with #ConcertsFromHome.

a-? Gary Barlow is going live daily with his "Crooner Sessions"; times vary.

a-? Rufus Wainwright is going live daily with #Quarantunes, their #MusicalEverydays #RobeRecitals series.

a-? SOFI TUKKER is going live daily. Check out their page to make a request and see past sets.





