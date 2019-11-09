BWW Photo Flash: Candis Cayne and Lina Bradford in LIFE BECOMES HER at The Laurie Beechman Theatre

BWW Photo Flash: Candis Cayne and Lina Bradford in LIFE BECOMES HER at The Laurie Beechman TheatreLast night I was on hand to catch LIFE BECOMES HER, starring Candis Cayne and Lina Bradford. The 90 minute show had the full house at The Laurie Beechman screaming and cheering as these two icons of the industry lip sync'd, gossiped, chatted and twirled the night away.

There is another performance tonight, November 9th, at 7 pm. For information and tickets visit the Laurie Beechman Theatre Website

Here are some photos I made from the back of the house during the wild and wacky, rowdy and raucous opening night, with much love for Candis Cayne, whom I love.

And true love lasts a lifetime.

Candis Cayne Website

Lina Bradford Website

