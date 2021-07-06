BWW Music Review: Blaine Alden Krauss Single HAUS OF LOVE Is Your 2021 Summertime Dance Track

On June 18th No Reverse Records released the lead off single from Blaine Alden Krauss's upcoming album, and while the tune they are calling a new summer gay anthem was being enjoyed by all the LGBTQIA+ community during Pride month, it's July now and guess what? The single is just as good without all the Pride parties and celebrations - that is because there is no bad time for a good dance song and there is no bad time for a Blaine Alden Krauss recording.

Originating from a 2008 album called 37 Notebooks by songwriter Jeremy Schonfeld, House of Love was notably sung by her worshipfullness Shoshana Bean and No Reverse founder and producer Mitchell Walker says, "This was the jam when we were in college at CCM and dreamed of it getting a Dance Remix treatment." When that never happened, Walker and No Reverse partner Ashley Kate Adams took it upon themselves to make that dream happen, and what better voice of today to record the remix than Mr. Krauss?

Blaine Alden Krauss is having a moment. More accurately, Krauss was already having a moment but everyone's Wicked Witch of the World, 'Rona, stuck a pin in that moment. A veteran of three Broadway shows who was doing the play Hamilton out of town, Blaine is a dynamic vocalist who is often invited to perform in group shows like Sondheim Unplugged and symphonic concerts like Scott Coulter's Spot-On Entertainment. His solo club acts at Feinstein's/54 Below and his virtual concert MOMENT OF CLARITY have brought him big, significant attention, and, even as these words are being typed, he prepares to return to the American public as he reclaims his role in Hamilton. Why, then, should the social media darling with a mission statement leaning toward health and fitness and living authentically not record a gay anthem summertime remix that will become a fulltime staple on workout playlists? There is no reason at all, and thank goodness because HAUS OF LOVE is a welcome new cut for the gym, the party, or any time you want to shake off what's ailing you and replace it with some happiness.

Acting not only as producer, but also as engineer, mixer and master, SIXFOOT_5 has taken co-producer Dylan Glatthorn's musical arrangement and Blaine's unquestionably rare vocal ability and created a single that isn't just a pleasure to listen to, it's easy to listen to. Perfect balance exists between the music tracks and that of Krauss and background singers Stephanie Jae Park and Anthony Murphy, which might sound like a forgone conclusion but when there a vocalist exists with the sheer power of which Mr. Krauss possesses, all too often product slips past producers that either buries one-half of a recording under the other, which is bad, or delivers a song recorded too loudly, with is worse. When all the pieces come together at the same decibel, with the same trajectory, all one has to do is hit play and enjoy, which is what listeners can come to anticipate with Haus of Love. Aside from the fact that the melody of the song is a pleasant one, one might even say a hummable one, the classic remix beat giving the single its spine is imminently danceable, which is the whole point of the thing, as long as the vocals are good, which, in this case, is almost insultingly simple. This is Blaine Alden Krauss singing a rangy dance mix with lots of high notes - it's kind of a win-win-win, which is probably what the good folks at No Reverse Records had in mind when they put this whole thing together.

A savvy duo, Adams and Walker, are most intuitive for getting Mr. Krauss into the studio at this time and one suspects their astute instincts and BAK's artistic aesthetic will produce an album that shows many of the facets born of his ability, but whether the creative trio goes for a variety album or an entire record of remix tracks, there is no denying that something out of the ordinary is coming out of the Blaine Lane, and with No Reverse Records helping to facilitate a more widespread availability of his artistry and his voice, everybody's house could very well be a Haus of Love.

HAUS OF LOVE is a 2021 release on the No Reverse Records label and is available on all digital platforms.

