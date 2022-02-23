BWW Interview: Sean Stephens of REDEMPTION OF A 90'S KID at Feinstein's/54 Below March 3rd

Sean Stephens has been waiting a long time for this moment. The singing actor whose presence in group show after group show was turning heads and raising eyebrows was poised to, finally, make his solo show debut at 54 Below in a show intriguingly titled THE BEDROOM WORLD TOUR. That was in the spring of 2020. And that was that. Now, two springs later, Sean Stephens is ready to make that nightclub debut, only this time in a new show created for the man he is now, after the two-year hiatus from performing. And, with one week to go until the March 3rd premiere, Sean Stephens in up to his button nose and blue eyes in rehearsals, kvelling over the exciting number of tickets he has already sold, and he is, as the saying goes, ready to go.

Before that day comes, though, Sean took out some time to chat with Broadway World Cabaret about his best friend Dobby, the original show versus the new show, and how much it means to him that Britney has been freed.

This interview was conducted digitally and appears without edits.

Sean Stephens, welcome to Broadway World!

Thanks!

Let's start with the most important thing: just yesterday it was announced that Britney Spears will be writing a tell-all. Walk me through all the emotions you had when you found out.

I'm just so happy she's getting a chance to use her voice, I can't imagine having my voice stripped away from me for 13 years so she finally gets to say her piece. And I will be buying in bulk.

You are ramping up for your nightclub solo show debut, next week - let's talk about THOSE feelings.

I am thrilled, anxious, terrified. I keep saying "Aho do I think I am?" but overall I'm excited to finally be doing this after waiting 2 years. It feels like it's been a long time coming.

Your original plan was to debut two years ago with The Bedroom World Tour but that was circumvented by the pandemic, the quarantine, and the shutdown. Now that you are finally back on the 54 Below calendar, your show will be REDEMPTION OF A 90s KID. Why the change?

Honestly, I changed a lot over the course of the pandemic. I used the time to heal a lot of wounds, so when I revisited Bedroom World Tour, it just didn't feel like who I was anymore. All the songs are different, the stories have more resolution, I just felt that if I'd changed, the show should too.

Do you plan to revisit the original show further down the road?

I think it may be put to rest. I'm very proud of what we've come up with for 90's Kid, I don't really see myself going back to that person before the pandemic.

Put a picture in my head of your creative process, in the development of your show.

This one didn't necessarily start out as a 90's show but as I was creating the setlist I began to see just how much 90's music influenced who I've become. I knew the stories I wanted to tell so it was just about finding the music that gives a voice to those stories. I think people are going to really love this music.

You have quite a collection of artists appearing at 54 Below with you, on March 3rd. What was the inspiration that led you to open up the REDEMPTION doors to include these special friends and artists?

Everyone is a friend who inspires me and aligns musically with what I wanted the show to say. Being an anxious person, I knew it'd help me a lot to have familiar faces lift me up throughout the show. I love them all and they're all so talented, it's going to elevate the show so much.

You've worked very hard as both an actor and a guest soloist in cabaret shows. With the business coming back to life and acting work back on the table, what does the life of singing actor Sean Stephens look like?

Oh goodness, honestly a lot of self-tapes being sent into the void never to be heard from again. But this show has been about 95% of my life and brainpower so we'll see what happens afterward...

When you rehearse your songs for REDEMPTION at home, does Dobby make for a good audience member?

He sleeps which is kind of heartwarming. Whenever I sing he just falls asleep, it doesn't matter if it's belting, he goes completely zonked.

The artwork for The Bedroom World Tour was nominated for a Broadway World Cabaret audience award, and the artwork for REDEMPTION OF A 90s KID is also very fun, colorful, and lively. What is the creative process when designing your show art?

Once I chose the title I just had this image in my head of what I want the art to say. I love designing, I used to design fake cd covers for myself on Microsoft paint so it's been something I've always loved to do. For 90's Kid it needed to be attention-grabbing and we all love those little 90's shapes. They send you right back.

Paint me a picture of your life in the Nineties.

I was in Union, SC, in the middle of nowhere, putting on concerts for my family. I had a huge karaoke machine with a wireless mic so I really thought I was something. But my parents let me do whatever and they were great sports. Most of my time was spent in my bedroom singing My Heart Will Go On over and over and over and over...

Will you be singing any Britney Spears in the show?

I'm actually not... I know that's such a huge surprise but I thought it'd be too obvious. I have some Reba, Annie Lennox, LeAnn Rimes, Goofy Movie... a lot of amazing music.

You are a very open person, often sharing your innermost thoughts and feelings on your social media, and the event page for the REDEMPTION show specifically uses the world vulnerable in its description of the show. How did you come by your willingness to allow people to see all the parts of yourself?

I've been through a lot in my short time on this earth... and it is my hope that sharing what I've learned from these experiences will help others who may have gone through some of the same things. You don't lose a parent at 22 without having to completely overhaul the way your brain processes life, but it's made me who I am today. If that can help someone else figure that out then I'm doing it right.

Sean, is there Redemption for kids from the Nineties?

I think there is. For myself, shedding trauma and waking up every day with a will to live is my Redemption. I think 90's kids saw the world change a lot through technology and economic failures and have had to really reach inside to continue going. I hope we all find redemption, whether you're a 90's kid or not.

Sean Stephens, thank you for chatting with Broadway World today, and I look forward to seeing the show.

Thank you!!! I can't wait!!

Sean Stephens REDEMPTION OF A 90'S KID plays Feinstein's/54 Below on March 3rd at 9:45 pm. For information and tickets visit the 54 Below website HERE.

Sean Stephens can be found on Instagram HERE.