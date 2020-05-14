BWW Feature: The 92Y School of Music Expands Cabaret Course Offerings With Michael Kirk Lane Instructing New Classes

Beginning June 1, 2020, The School of Music at 92Y will begin offering two new online cabaret courses to be led by award-winning cabaret artist, Michael Kirk Lane.

"Cabaret Conversations" is the first of these to courses, the vision of which is a monthly series of conversations exploring the art form of Cabaret in New York City. The series will launch on June 1st at 6:00 pm with world-renowned performer and Artistic Director of the Mabel Mercer Foundation, KT Sullivan. Future guests will be announced at a later date.

The second course is a 3-week lecture series about the art form of cabaret, titled "Cabaret History and Great Performances". Mr. Lane will use video and audio recordings of influential performers throughout the decades to examine both the history and the future of the art form.. This series will meet on Mondays June 8, 15 & and 22 at 6:00 pm



Classes will be taught over zoom, with participants receiving a link from the school upon enrollment. All sessions will include a question and answer period. As these are remote online classes, enrolment is open to participants worldwide.

Interested parties can register for the classes at the below links:



Cabaret Conversations: https://www.92y.org/class/cabaret-conversations



Cabaret History and Great Performances: https://www.92y.org/class/cabaret-history-and-great-performances





Michael Kirk Lane is an award-winning cabaret artist, having won the 2020 Manhattan Association of Cabaret Award for Male Musical Comedy Performer. Along with 3 previous MAC nominations, Lane has been nominated for 3 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards, winning in 2019 for Best Show. BroadwayWorld Cabaret has called Lane "one of the most popular performers and people working in cabaret today." Cabaret Scenes Magazine has deemed Lane's work "musical comedy heaven."

Beyond his own experience performing in cabaret, Lane's experience managing two of the city's most renowned cabaret venues (The Laurie Beechman Theatre, Don't Tell Mama) offers him a unique vantage point and perspective on the art form.



As a teaching artist for over 20 years, Lane has taught all ages from pre-school to retirement homes. In each class, he brings the same philosophy to his teaching, no matter the age of the students. "Art, Theatre, and Music are ways for us to connect with our most authentic self, and to explore the world around us."



KT Sullivan most recently co-starred with Steve Ross in the sold-out run of "Love, Noël" at The Irish Repertory Theatre. She was named artistic director of The Mabel Mercer Foundation in 2012. She starred in the Broadway revival of Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, as well as appearing alongside Sting in Three Penny Opera. She headlined for almost two decades in The Oak Room of The Algonquin Hotel. One of the shows she created there, " Rhyme, Women, and Song " was presented on PBS' WNET 13 and her award-winning Sondheim show with Jeff Harnar was filmed for PBS from the New Jersey Performing Arts Center.



Besides regular appearances in such New York venues as The Laurie Beechman Theatre and Birdland, she stars annually at The Pheasantry in London and has been showcased at Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, The Kennedy Center, Spoleto Festival, Chichester Festival, CLUB RaYé in Paris, and The Adelaide Festival in Australia.

She guest-starred on Garrison Keillor's Prairie Home Companion. KT has seven albums on the DRG label, including "Crazy World" (voted #1 in the vocals category of Tower Records' Pulse Magazine). She was the star vocalist on two tours of China with The Manhattan Symphonie and was twice named one of The Top 100 Irish Americans by Irish America Magazine.



The 92Y School of Music is under the direction of Yana Stotland.





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories