BWW Feature: Streaming and Archived Entertainment Schedule Continues to Grow

As a greater number of online sources of entertainment are planned and released, Sue Matsuki at Cabaret Hotspot has been working with Broadway World Cabaret to compile scheduling information for the upcoming days. Like Nancy Drew and a Hardy Boy, Sue and I share lists, links and emails, hoping to bring readers the most comprehensive intel. It is with no small amount of gratitude to Sue that I can bring you this schedule of up and coming events for your watching enjoyment. Thanks Sue!

TODAY / TONIGHT:

April 1 @ 3:00 pm EST Micah Young Facebook Live singalong with the whole family HERE This happens Every Wednesday

April 1 @ 6:00 pm EST The Drinkwater Brothers Live on their Facebook Page HERE and on their Instagram @thedrinkwaterbrothers

April 1 @ 6:30 pm EST Melissa Errico: Funny, I'm a Woman with Children from #54Belowathome featuring Tedd Firth. As a special treat, Melissa will be joining our LIVE CHAT to give us some behind the scenes commentary! Click HERE to view.

April 1 @ 7:00 pm EST Fleur Seule Swing Dance HERE

April 1 @ 7:00 pm EST Shake Rattle & Roll Piano Bingo Live hosted by Mark Weiser on their Facebook Page HERE. You'll need to visit bit.ly/SRRstream to purchase your game cards!



THIS WEEK:

April 2 @ 2:00 pm EST Nicolas King & Mike Renzi Facebook Live on Nicolas King's Facebook Page HERE

April 2 @ 6:30 pm EST Nicole Henry LIVE show on Facebook as part of #54belowathome - HERE

April 3 2 @ pm EST Carly Ozard Oliva Facebook Live on Carly's Facebook Page HERE Carly does this show every Friday

April 3 @ 6:30 pm EST Bright Lights, Big City 20th Anniversary Concert as part of #54belwoathome and featuring a full Broadway cast! Click HERE

April 4 @ 2:00 pm EST Emily Ellet's Interactive Children's Show on ZOOM! To sign up please go to: emilyellet.com/shows

April 4 @ 4:00 pm EST (See what she did there?) Liora Michelle Facebook Live HERE Featuring some user-friendly arias, some American Songbook, a Neapolitan'n French song or 2, and strike-our-fancy sundry.

April 4 @ 6:30 pm EST Brittain Ashford at part of #54belowathome - featuring special guests including 3-time Tony nominee Dave Malloy, Shaina Taub, Cathryn Wake, and more! Click HERE to view.

April 4 @ 7:00 pm EST Adam Shapiro in Folksbiene's Living Room Concert - From Fool to Fiddler at: nytf.org/live.

April 4 @ 7:00 pm EST Gabrielle Stravelli & Pat O'Leary Facebook Live on Ms. Stravelli's Facebook Page HERE

April 4 @ 7:30 pm EST in EVERY TIME ZONE -- per Matt: "Saturday night I'll be doing a concert too, at 7:30 pm in every time zone in the USA, so no matter where you live, you can have dinner at 7:30 pm with me playing dinner music for you! SO, I'll be doing a set here at 7:30, then 8:30, 9:30, and then 10:30 EST, to catch the west coast at 'their' 7:30 pm.." See all of Matt's shows on his Facebook Page HERE

April 4 @ 8:00 pm EST Shake Rattle & Roll Dueling Pianos Live hosted by Mark Weiser on their Facebook Page HERE You'll need to visit bit.ly/SRRstream for a ticket.

April 5 @ 3:00 pm EST Dawn Derow Facebook Live for Palm Sunday, including some special material for people wishing they could be in church, on Dawn's Facebook Page HERE

April 5 @ 6:00 pm EST Micah Young Facebook Live Singalong with the whole family HERE This happens Every Sunday

April 6 @ 6:30 pm EST Corinna Sowers Adler "By Request Virtual Edition Session 2" on CSA's Facebook Page HERE

April 6, 2020 from 7:00pm-8:15pm EST Seirra Rein "Running in Place"

Livestreaming on YouTube - go here to set a reminder or view the moment the stream goes live HERE

Facebook event HERE

April 7 @ 3:00 pm EST Nicole Zuraitis Facebook Live from her Facebook Page HERE

April 7 @ 7:00 pm EST Seth's Talent Showcase with Seth Bisen-Hersh. The platform for this is StreamYard, which will send the live broadcast out on Facebook Live @sethbhdotcom and YouTube (tinyurl.com/sethbhdotcom links to the page). This show will be weekly and has a $10 ask. There will be 8 performers a week doing 10-minute sets (2 songs with some talking in between), and proceeds will be split with them. To see the list of performers, please click HERE

Also on Facebook Live, Seth is doing a new series Monday, Wednesday and Fridays at 3 pm called "The Making of a Musical: Exploring Love Quirks" HERE

Limited Run

4/1 through 4/5: Desperately Seeking The Exit Online Live by Peter Michael Marino. Original direction by John Clancy. Mr. Marino performs his self-penned show which has sold out repeatedly online. The show can be viewed on your computer or tablet, runs 65 minutes and has a ticket price of $10.00. To purchase tickets go HERE and to see the show trailer click HERE. The show has a WEBSITE

4/1 2 pm EST

4/2 7 pm EST

4/4 7 pm EST

4/5 7 pm EST

This message from Mr. Marino, to whet the whistle of the interested: YOUR COMPUTER, PLANET EARTH - After selling out the first three live streams of "Desperately Seeking the Exit Uncut & Online," Peter Michael Marino once again shares the notorious tale of the making and unmaking of his West End-Blondie-Madonna musical "Desperately Seeking Susan," between April 1-5, 2020.

In 2007, American actor/writer Peter Michael Marino wrote a musical based on the Madonna film "Desperately Seeking Susan," featuring the hit songs of Blondie. It opened on London's West End...and closed a month later. Whoops! This high-octane, comical solo train ride fills in the blanks of how the $6 million musical was made and unmade. From hatching the idea to deals with producers, MGM, Debbie Harry, and even Madonna...all the way to thrilling workshops, dangerous previews, scathing reviews, closing night, and beyond. Experience this notorious award-winning tale LIVE on your computer.





ON-GOING DAILY SERIES:

Anthony Nunziata posts regular Living Room videos, recorded brand new, to his Facebook Page HERE - these videos are of him singing his original compositions.

Jay Leonhart Live Streaming NIGHTLY from his Youtube Channel HERE

John Burns sings DAILY from his kitchen via Facebook Live HERE in the mornings

Debbie Wileman sings DAILY from her home in the United Kingdom HERE

Piano Bar Live streams every Monday at 7 pm on Facebook Live HERE

Tony DeSare on Facebook Live for his daily musical posts.

A Taste of Mark (Nadler) every day by subscribing. Here is a sample of what you can receive every day! Just press the "Subscribe" link!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_vfLb39K5Qk&feature=emb_logo

EVENINGS @ 7:00 pm EST Legendary bassist/songwriter Jay Leonhart will be live streaming from YouTube Live. Look for: Jay Leonhart Live from 585

TWICE DAILY @ 4:00 pm & 7:00 pm EST - Marie Gentile's Live Piano Bar. To join Marie's Group click HERE to watch.

MORNINGS - John Burns (The Sexy Beast) posts his Kitchen Concerts on Facebook Live.



ON-GOING WEEKLY SERIES:



MONDAYS @ 7:00 pm EST Piano Bar Live on Facebook Live

TUESDAYS @ 8:00 pm EST The Shakespeare Forum is hosting their open workshops online via Zoom. Information available HERE

WEDNESDAYS @ 7:00 pm EST Shake Rattle & Roll Piano Bingo Live hosted by Mark Weiser on their Facebook Page HERE You'll need to visit bit.ly/SRRstream to purchase your game cards!

SATURDAYS at 12:00 noon PST our West Coast friend Shawn Ryan hosts the Young Actors' Theater Camp on Instragram at: @campyatc - Performers are invited to participate by contacting info@campyatc.com

SATURDAYS @ 8:00 pm EST Shake Rattle & Roll Dueling Pianos Live hosted by Mark Weiser on their Facebook Page HERE You'll need to visit bit.ly/SRRstream for a ticket.

SUNDAYS @ 2:00 pm EST The Boy Band Project has a live watch party where viewers can see a videotaped performance while watching interactively with the band members, playing drinking games, hearing trivia, doing polls. That happens HERE

SUNDAYS @ 6:00 pm EST @ 6:00 pm EST Micah Young Facebook Live Singalong with the whole family HERE

SUNDAYS at 6:30 pm EST Gretchen Reinhagen will be doing a weekly Facebook Live concert. HERE is Gretchen's FB Page

Archives

54 Below has a series #ATHOMEWITH54 that streams one-time-only screenings of past shows on their Youtube channel HERE - for a schedule of events go HERE

The American Shakespeare Center is streaming their productions online HERE

PBS UNLOCKS BROADWAY SHOWS HERE

NATIONAL THEATER LIVE STREAMS A PLAY EVERY THURSDAY HERE





